Winter Season Food Tips: The wrath of the winter season is still there and it is time that we concentrate on the immunity aspect of it as well. Immunity tends to decrease during this time of the year. This is when homemade food comes to play. Homemade food helps in keeping a high-pressure environment at bay, regular sleep for 8 hours, and keeping eyes off devices. This will not help in boosting immunity but overall health as well.Also Read - 10 Things to Keep in Mind When Tackling Winter-Triggered Sedentary Diseases

The winter season brings in various nutritious vegetables and delicacies. Gajar ka halwa, makki ki roti-sarso ka saag and seasonal vegetables like spinach, carrots etc. The winter season is all about good and nutritious food. Also Read - Eat These 5 Foods to Stay Warm And Healthy This Winter

Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist, shares important points to healthy and happy 2022. The post read,” The 3 immunity boosters for a healthy and happy 2022.” Also Read - Nutritionist Suggests 4 Magical Benefits of Sweet Potatoes

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Rujuta suggests opting for a healthy and active lifestyle for 2022. The post further explained:

Ghar ka khana (homemade food)

Drama na karna ( no less drama)

Phone baju me rakhna (keep your phone aside)

Rujuta always recommends the best for her followers. Previously, she had recommended her followers some winter foods like sugarcane, ber, tamarind, amla, and til gul to increase immunity and build a strong digestive system.