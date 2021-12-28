The winter season is here and so is the season of seasonal fruits and vegetables. The winter season brings the onset of spinach, beetroot, amla, and mustard greens. The winter season also brings sweet potatoes known as shakarkandi in India. Sweet potatoes are there since 750 BC and have various health benefits. Sugar potato comes in different ways like white, cream, pink, and bright orange.Also Read - Food Tips: Here Are Simple Meal Hacks to Take Care of Your Heart

Taking it to Instagram, Rujuta Diwekar, a renowned nutritionist, shares the important benefits of sweet potatoes. An excerpt from the caption read,” Anna is the sarvottam aushadha, food is the best medicine, say the scriptures. The one that is grown in your soil, fresh in the season and eaten with gratitude, says both our culture and common sense.” Also Read - 7 Kind of Foods to Keep You Fuller For a Longer Duration of Time

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rujuta Diwekar (@rujuta.diwekar)

Also Read - 5 Foods That Helps in Managing Anxiety, Nutritionist Suggests

Here Are The Benefits of Sweet Potatoes