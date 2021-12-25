Winter Season Weight Loss: Weight gain and winter season go hand-in-hand. The want of sleeping in wins and this leads to the ultimate increase in weight. It is important that you have a well-balanced diet along with regular exercise. Choosing one over the other is not beneficial as it may lead to other health issues. So, how do you make sure that you are not gaining extra weight during the winter season?Also Read - Try This One Ayurvedic Drink to Keep Winter Blues at Bay

Taking it to Instagram, Nmami, a renowned nutritionist, shares one valuable tip to avoid gaining weight this winter season. The caption read,” As we become lazy to go out for walk or do any sort of physical activity in winter, here is one sure-shot way to avoid winter weight gain.” Also Read - Shivaay Actress Sayyeshaa Loses Oodles of Weight After Pregnancy, Says 'Don't Look at Celebs For Goals' - All About Her Weight Loss Journey

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nmami (@nmamiagarwal)

Also Read - 4 Simple Tricks to Keep Weight Under Check During The Festive Season

According to Nmami, your calorie intake should be more than how much you burn your calorie. “Make sure your calorie intake is tailored as per your weight-loss routine,” says the nutritionist in the video. However, this does not lead to a lot of reduction in calories.

“Best is to deduct 300-500 Kcal from the total calorie requirement,” says Nmami. Nmami furthers talks about how to reduce the calorie requirement. For instance, if you are in need of 2,500 calories per day, you can opt for 2,000. By doing this, you will not restrict yourself from any food items, you will not feel hungry and you will also enjoy your meal.