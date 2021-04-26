New Delhi: Recently, CSIR (Council of Scientific Industrial Research) came up with a very significant survey with related to the COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Should Be Booked On Murder Charges: Madras HC Hold EC Responsible For Second Wave of COVID

The pan-India serosurvey, conducted by the CSIR, studied the presence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and their neutralisation capability to infer possible risk factors for infection. If your blood group is ‘O’, then read on. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Almost Breaks Down in Video Urging People to Help Each Other in COVID Times

Here’s what the CSIR survey says

The latest survey found that those with blood group ‘O’ may be less susceptible to COVID infection, while ‘B’ and ‘AB’ were at a higher risk. Yes, you read that right. Meanwhile sero-positivity was highest for blood group type ‘AB’, followed by B, it said, adding that blood group ‘O’ was found to be associated with a lower positivity rate. Also Read - Covid-19 Can Affect Nearly Every Organ System in The Body in The Long Run, Says Study

The study was done by a team of 140 doctors and scientists, assessed 10,427 adult individuals working in more than 40 CSIR laboratories and centres in urban and semi-urban settings, and their family members. These people voluntarily participated in the study.

Meanwhile the survey also suggested that despite COVID-19 being a respiratory disease, smoking might be acting as the first line of defence due to its role in increasing the mucous production. It, however, cautioned that there was a need for focused mechanistic studies to understand the effect of smoking and nicotine on coronavirus infection.

“Smoking is known to be severely detrimental to health and associated with multiple diseases and this observation should not be taken to be an endorsement, especially given that the association is not proved to be causal,” the paper stressed. It indicated that vegetarian food rich in fiber might have a role to play in providing immunity against COVID-19 due to its anti-inflammatory properties by modification of gut microbiota.

Shantanu Sengupta, one of the co-authors of the paper, said the paper was recently peer-reviewed.