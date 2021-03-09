Arthritis has been commonly reported in the elderly above 65 years of age, but recently more and more young adults have been diagnosed with acute cases of arthritis mostly in the knee and hip joints and the lower back. Studies have revealed that out of all arthritis patients approximately two-third are young adults between 18- 34 years of age. Also Read - Weight Loss: When is the Best Time to Weigh Yourself?

While arthritis in the elderly usually happens to due wear and tear in the joints owing to aging, but the underlying causes of arthritis in younger adults have very different causes. The key reasons for this can be obesity or a joint injury that has gone unnoticed or untreated for a long time. Obesity-induced due to a sedentary lifestyle can put pressure on the joints and lead to arthritis at a very young age. Secondly, post-traumatic arthritis, which involves damage to the cartilage in an injured joint, may result from trauma to the body sustained in the impact of a car crash or any other accident. This if untreated for a long time can progressively worsen and cause irreversible damage.

In one such similar case, 23-year-old Annie from Nigeria had met with an accident 2 years ago and had suffered serious injuries on her hip joint followed by two failed surgeries. Annie had been in acute pain and her condition had only worsened. "I was in pain for years and because the correct treatment was not done on time I had also developed arthritis", said Annie. She recently underwent a hip replacement surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant, Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said, “Severe arthritis in young adults is becoming an increasing problem. Joint replacement surgeries in the elderly suffering from arthritis are common, but increasingly the younger people have also started requiring such procedures. Arthritis in the young can either be a consequence of an orthopedic injury gone worse due to delayed treatment or ignorance or a sedentary lifestyle.”