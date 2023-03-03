Home

Health Warning! By 2035, Half Of World’s Population Will Be Overweight or Obese, Says Report. Here’s Why

According to this new report, more than half of the world's population will be overweight or obese by 2035 without significant action.

obesity Picture Credits: freepik

A Report On Obesity: Obesity is a major concern for the health experts of this generation as currently over 38% of the world’s population is already overweight and this number is likely to go up in the coming years, the World Obesity Federation’s 2023 report claimed. According to this new report, more than half of the world’s population will be overweight or obese by 2035 without significant action. The report further elaborates that more than 4 billion people will get overweight or obese in the next 12 years. The rate of obesity will be high among children and countries from low-income groups, the report said.

World Obesity Federation President Raises Concern, Calls The Report “Clear Warning”

The World Obesity Federation President Louise Baur has described this report as a “clear warning” and said that the policymakers must act now to prevent the situation from worsening.

“It is particularly worrying to see obesity rates rising fastest among children and adolescents,” she said in a statement.

“Governments and policymakers around the world need to do all they can to avoid passing health, social and economic costs on to the younger generation.”

Why Obesity Is A Concern And Its Cost To Society

As the world population is struggling to deal with obesity, the cost to society is significant as a result of the health conditions linked to being overweight. According to the federation, it would cost around more than $4 trillion annually by 2035, or 3% of global GDP. The authors of the report are calling for a focus on the societal, environmental and biological factors involved in the conditions.

The data will be presented to United Nations policymakers and member states next week.

Who Is Obese and Who Is Overweight?

The report uses body mass index (BMI) for its assessments, a number calculated by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by their height in metres squared. In line with the World Health Organization’s guidelines, a BMI score over 25 is overweight and over 30 is obese.

