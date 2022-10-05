Childhood Obesity: One of the most pervasive health problems that have impacted a significant section of the global population is Obesity. The issue becomes even more concerning because it is no longer just affecting adults; now, kids are also becoming victims of it. Obesity is a scary thing that can ruin one’s life and is increasing alarmingly among children in this country. Early Obesity prevention methods are crucial because early infancy is when these behaviours are developed.Also Read - Childhood Obesity: Know Why Preventing Excessive Weight Gain in Kids is Critical

Obesity is associated with a number of chronic disorders and can be extremely dangerous to one's health. It can cause diabetes and other conditions including heart disease and other cardiovascular disorders like stroke. Given the increasing increase in Childhood Obesity, it is crucial to protect the young against it by taking appropriate precautions.

FOLLOW THESE TIPS TO PREVENT OBESITY IN YOUR CHILD

Lifestyle Change: Reduce your time spent doing sedentary activities like watching films on your laptop or playing video games on your phone. Eat without watching TV. Family time may become less valuable as a result. Healthy Eating: A child should eat plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, and legumes without consuming too many calories. To prevent weight gain, stay away from processed, oily, packaged, and junk food. Regular Exercise: Children can burn excess calories and build stronger bones and muscles by incorporating exercise into their everyday routine. Participating in physical activities like walking, swimming, or cycling also helps to avoid Childhood Obesity. Sleep Routine: A variety of health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, Obesity, and behavioural disorders, can be avoided with adequate sleep. A youngster is more prone to develop an unhealthy weight when he or she is sleep deprived or does not get adequate sleep. Mental Support: Be supportive and upbeat. Some children feel uncomfortable and embarrassed because of their attractiveness or physical appearance.

Childhood Obesity puts kids on a route to health issues like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol, heart, and kidney issues. Additionally, depression, worry, stress, and low self-esteem can result from being overweight or obese.

Adapt these changes to your kid’s lifestyle!