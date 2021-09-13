New Delhi: Tired of having that greasy skin all the time? Looking for ways to cure it naturally? Well, no need to worry now as we bring to you some of the age-old natural hacks that will help you get rid of oily skin from the comfort of your home.Also Read - Skincare: How to Choose The Best Facial According To Your Skin Type, Shahnaz Husain Reveals

As many of you would already know, when it comes to taking care of the skin, dealing with oily skin is the most difficult part. From keep on washing the face to carrying blotting paper everywhere, life becomes truly tough for people fighting with a perpetually greasy skin. This, in turn, also leads to skin getting flaky and gives birth to more skin-related issues.

However, you can try these easy-to-follow home remedies to cure your oily skin issue. Check them out.

Want to Get Rid of Oily Skin? Try These Easy-to-Try at Home Hacks

Honey

Honey is a go-to remedy for all skin-related issues. Many people believe that it is for people with dry skin; however, this works wonder for people with oily skin too. Known for its exceptional antibacterial and antiseptic properties, honey is considered good for acne-prone skin. How to apply? Take natural honey and apply a thin layer on your face. Leave it on till it dries up and rinse it off with normal water.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is a very good natural hack that helps to absorb excess oil from your skin. In fact, it also helps to exfoliate dead skin. You can add ground oatmeal to your facial masks too. It can be combined with yogurt, honey, or any mashed fruit such as bananas, apples, or papaya.

Here’s how to do it:

Combine 1/2 cup ground oats with hot water to form a paste. Add 1 tablespoon honey. Now, apply the oatmeal mixture to your face and massage it for about three to five minutes. Later, rinse with warm water, and pat dry.

Lemon And Egg White

This combo works well too! Both egg white and lemon drastically reduce the size of the pores on your skin and the acid in lemon absorbs excess oil. To make a mask using these ingredients, mix one egg white with one teaspoon of lemon juice and apply on your face. Once the pack dries, wash it off with warm water. Soon, you’d start seeing the changes.

Tomatoes

Laden with salicylic acid, tomatoes help in curing acne. This also absorbs excess oil and unclogs the pores. Now, you can either take a slice of fresh tomato and rub it on your skin subtly in a circular motion or you can mix its pulp with granulated sugar and apply it on your face. However, note that if it starts to burn, rinse it off immediately!

Almonds

Ground almonds not only work to exfoliate your skin, but they also help sop up excess oils and impurities, according to healthline.

Here’s how to do it:

Finely grind raw almonds to make 3 teaspoons. Add 2 tablespoons of raw honey. Apply to your face gently in circular motions. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes and rinse with warm water, and pat dry.

In fact, you can also make an almond face mask by grinding the almonds into a paste before adding the honey. Leave the mask on for 10 to 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water, and pat dry. (DO NOT use if you have a nut allergy.)

(Disclaimer: India.com does not confirm the methods and claims mentioned in this article. Take these only as suggestions. Before following any such treatment/medication/diet, please consult a doctor.)