Olive Pomace Oil Health Benefits: Heart Health to Immunity Booster, 6 Reasons to Switch to This Healthier Alternative

Olive Pomace Oil Health Benefits: When it comes to healthy food consumption, there are certain superfoods and ingredients that one must include in their diet religiously. Olive oil certainly reigns supreme as one of the most cherished and versatile ingredients. Olive pomace oil, which is made from the pulp of olives, is undoubtedly a dark horse in the olive oil family and deserves to be recognized alongside the famous extra virgin olive oil. India.com got in touch with dietician Shreya, a clinical nutritionist, to learn more about the many health advantages of olive oil and how it may improve your overall well-being.

6 HEALTH BENEFITS OF OLIVE POMACE OIL

Protects Heart Health: Olive Pomace Oil is fortified with monounsaturated fatty acids (MUFA), often referred to as good fats. These essential fatty acids have been linked to play a key role in supporting heart health by promoting a healthier cardiovascular system. Good fats are also known to boost metabolism when consumed in moderation. It’s a simple yet effective step to take charge of your overall well-being. Protects And Improves Immunity: Olive Pomace Oil is a natural source of antioxidants that are known to be the first line of defence for the immune system. Antioxidants are powerful compounds that help combat harmful foreign particles. They also help remove free radicals from the body cells – preventing or reducing the damage caused by oxidation, which also prevents the occurrence of unwanted inflammation in the body. Therefore, by including Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking, it gives way to improving immunity, protecting body cells, and preventing inflammation. Wonders of Vitamin E: Often Olive Pomace Oil is also fortified with many vitamins which includes the treasured Vitamin E. This essential nutrient plays a vital role in solidifying your body’s defence mechanisms against carcinogens, atherosclerosis, and liver disorders. Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin and contains compounds called tocopherols. These act as antioxidants, by protecting body cells against excessive oxidative damage. Thus, the presence of vitamin E in Olive Pomace Oil ensures a disease-free and healthy you. Safeguards Your Health: Given that Olive Pomace Oil is fortified with MUFA, it shows the potential to guard against various lifestyle ailments. Studies suggest that diets rich in monounsaturated fats may help lower blood pressure and reduce cholesterol levels. Adding this oil into your cooking routine helps you take a proactive approach towards preventing the many health concerns and safeguarding your health. Heals Wounds Faster: When it comes to healing wounds, Vitamin K takes centre stage. Olive Pomace Oil is fortified with this remarkable nutrient that stimulates faster healing of wounds and speeds up the blood-clotting process. It provides your body with the tools it needs to recover more efficiently from injuries and wounds – thus aiding in the production of healthy bone tissue. Skin, Bone And Teeth Health: In addition to its impressive content of Vitamin E and K, Olive Pomace Oil is also enriched with Vitamin A and Vitamin D. Vitamin A helps with maintaining normal vision and also keeps the immune system in check while also enhancing skin health. Vitamin D strengthens bones and teeth. It is also important for a well-functioning immune system.

Using olive oil regularly will help you lead a better lifestyle by grilling, roasting, pressure cooking, stir-frying, etc.

