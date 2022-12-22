Omicron BF.7: Symptoms And Precautions of Highly Infectious Strain After COVID-19 in India

A sub-lineage of the Omicron variation BA.5, BF.7 has the ability to re-infect people and can even infect those who have received vaccinations.

Omicron subvariant BF.7, the strain responsible for the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in China, has so far reported three to four cases in India. The cases were verified by official sources at the health ministry on Wednesday. The new Omicron form is known to spread quickly and has a shorter incubation time, despite the fact that it hasn’t really caused much alarm up to this point. The risk of contracting this illness is higher in those who are unvaccinated or have weakened immune systems, including the elderly, children, pregnant women, and people with several co-morbidities like cancer, uncontrolled diabetes, and heart, or kidney problems.

OMICRON SUBVARIANT BF.7 SYMPTOMS

The BF.7 subvariant of Omicron might cause symptoms that are similar to those of other subvariants. Fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, vomiting, exhaustion, and diarrhoea are typical symptoms. However, persons with weakened immune systems and pre-existing medical issues are more prone to develop serious diseases from the variation.

OMICRON SUBVARIANT BF.7 PRECAUTIONS

It is more important than ever to operate in a Covid-appropriate manner, especially with Christmas and New Year’s celebrations just around the way. The fundamental actions that can help stop a potential spread still include wearing a mask, avoiding social situations, and washing your hands.

This content only provides general information including guidance. It in no way replaces a professional medical opinion.