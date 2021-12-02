New Delhi: On a day when India has reported the first two cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has an important message for all. Speaking on the threat and severity of Omicron, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “The delta variant was devastating in the 2nd wave and took thousands of lives. Now that we are widely vaccinated, the same delta variant doesn’t kill but only causes mild disease. That’s the same for Omicron. Go and get vaccinated if you are hesitant. Everyone must have 2 shots.” Her statement comes at a time when talks of fresh lockdown and curbs and quarantine requirements have started gaining momentum.Also Read - Rahul Dravid Turns Intermediary On Behalf of Virat Kohli-Led Team With BCCI For South Africa Tour Amid Omicron Variant Scare

Two Test Positive For Omicron in Karnataka

Two persons in Karnataka have tested positive for Omicron, the newest variant of Covid-19, after genome sequencing, Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said here on Thursday. Also Read - Bengaluru: Will Restrictions be Imposed in Malls, Theatres Again? BBMP Chief Clears Air

“Two cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka so far through genome sequencing effort of INSACOG consortium of 37 laboratories established by the Ministry of Health. We need not panic, but awareness is absolutely essential. Covid appropriate behaviour is required,” Bhargava said.

How worrisome is Omicron?

“All Omicron related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far. No severe symptoms have been noticed in all such cases, both in the country and abroad. The WHO has said that the virus’ emerging evidence is being studied,” said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, adding that around 29 countries across the world have reported 373 cases of Omicron so far.

What WHO says on Omicron

The severity of disease as explained by WHO: It is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta. Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of a specific infection with Omicron. There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants. Initially reported infections were among university students—younger individuals who tend to have the more mild disease—but understanding the level of severity of the Omicron variant will take days to several weeks. All variants of COVID-19, including the Delta variant that is dominant worldwide, can cause severe disease or death, in particular for the most vulnerable people, and thus prevention is always key.

