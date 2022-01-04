Washington: Since being discovered in November, Omicron variant of coronavirus has rapidly emerged as the dominant COVID stain in most parts of the world. Though initial studies have suggested the new mutated variant is milder than processor Delta, a lot remains unknown about the highly transmissible viral stain.Also Read - Work From Home to Continue For Employees in 2022 Due to Omicron? Check What Govt Says

Though the Omicron mostly show signs of being more similar to a common cold, there are some lesser-known signs of new variant appearing on the "skin, lips and nails" for which patients should seek urgent medical attention for, reported The Mirror.

The American Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that people with Omicron report a wide range of symptoms besides the main three–high temperature, new or persistent cough and loss or change to your sense of taste or smell.

What are Omicron symptoms on the skin, lips and nails?

As per CDC, if patients nail beds have turned blue or grey, they should seek immediate medical attention. CDC also warned that people should watch out for pale, grey or blue-coloured skin, lips as well, depending on our skin tone. According to medical body, change on colour of lips, skin and nails could indicate low levels of oxygen in the blood.

CDC described these symptoms as “emergency warning signs” and on emergence of these signs, patients should seek immediate medical care. Other emergency signs also include trouble in breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, and the inability to wake or stay awake, The Mirror report said.

Main “common” symptoms of Omicron

Scratchy throat, sneezing and a runny nose along with mild muscle aches and fatigue are the five most common symptoms of Omicron infection, according to a study from the ZOE symptom tracker app. Other signs of the infection include congestion, brain fog, night sweats, skin rashes and even sore eyes in some patients.