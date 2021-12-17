New Delhi: Are you having cold-like symptoms such as sniffles, headaches, and tiredness? It’s very likely that you might be positive for Coronavirus Omicron variant, reveals a new UK study. The Zoe Covid study app asked hundreds of thousands of people to log their symptoms and the investigators have been looking at ones linked to both the dominant Delta variant and the new highly transmissible variant Omicron.Also Read - Covovax, Serum Institute’s COVID Vaccine, Gets Emergency Use Approval From WHO

The most common signs of the virus reported between December 3 and 10 were a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, and a sore throat, the Daily Mail reported. The study suggests that the super mutant virus is more similar to a cold than Covid. On the contrary, typical Covid symptoms include a continuous cough, high temperature or change/loss of their sense of taste and smell. Also Read - Shouldn't Dismiss Omicron As Mild, Variant Appears To Be Spreading Faster, Warns WHO Official

Epidemiologist Professor Tim Spector, lead scientist of the ZOE Symptom Tracking Study, has urged Britons to keep an eye out for these tell-tale signs of Omicron in the run up to Christmas, and before meeting friends and relatives, the report said. “Hopefully people now recognise the cold-like symptoms which appear to be the predominant feature of Omicron,” he said. Also Read - 8 New Cases of Omicron in Maharashtra; State's Overall Tally Reaches 40

“Omicron symptoms are predominantly cold symptoms, runny nose, headache, sore throat and sneezing, so people should stay at home as it might well be Covid. Ahead of Christmas, if people want to get together and keep vulnerable family members safe, I would recommend limiting social contact in the run up to Christmas and doing a few Lateral Flow Tests just before the big family gathering,” Tim said further.

(Based on IANS inputs)