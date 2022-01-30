Omicron Symptoms in Children: Children were highly infected in the second wave of covid-19, the delta variant. The same pattern can be observed at present with the omicron variant as well. With the surge in covid-19 cases due to the new variant, omicron, the children are trapped again. Children are becoming carriers and are at the risk of developing severe symptoms that might lead to hospitalisation when there are other existing health issues with the child. In the past week, India has seen a rise in Omicron variant covid-19 cases. It is here for a long time. Hence, it is of paramount importance to know the symptoms of this infection in kids.Also Read - IPL 2022: No Empty Stadiums, 25 Per Cent Capacity Crowds May be Allowed - Report

Covid-19 Symptoms in Kids

Zoe COVID study is a smartphone app that was developed during the pandemic to keep a tab on how people across the UK were suffering from coronavirus. The app was used not just for kids but for adults as well. As per the data, Fatigue is the most common sign of coronavirus infection in children. Here are other symptoms experienced by the kids: Also Read - IPL 2022 in India: League Matches in Maharashtra, Playoffs in Gujarat - Report

Fatigue

Headache

Sore throat

Runny nose

Sneezing

As per the data, symptoms of coronavirus in adults are different from the children. Here’s the list: Also Read - Test, Track, Treat: Centre Urges States Not to Lower Guard Even as COVID Cases Decline | Key Points

Runny nose

Headache

Fatigue

Sneezing

Adults experience running nose as the first sign. Then headache, fatigue and sneezing follow.

What Are The Rare Symptoms of Covid-19 in Kids?

Omicron has a major impact on the respiratory system and other organs in the body too. The rare symptoms experienced by kids are

Diarrhoea

Rashes

However, these take place in rare cases and are experienced by a small percentage of cases. According to the data, in some cases, children may develop croup, a condition in which an airway infection can lead to heavy dog barking sound like coughing. The study rules out asymptomatic covid-19 cases.

What Are The Symptoms Experienced by Vaccinated Kids?

India has begun the process of vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 17 years. The UK has seen the omicron symptoms mild in children. After getting infected, the children develop mostly common cold-like symptoms. These don’t lead to any major severe symptoms. As per the experts, the vaccination cannot prevent coronavirus but can reduce the severity.

Here Are Tips to Protect Your Kids