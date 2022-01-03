After the deadly Delta variant of Coronavirus, the new variant, Omicron is spreading like wildfire. In just few days, the omicron is proving to be a lot more transmissible than other variants. Omicron variant has risen to 1,700, with Maharashtra reporting the most number of infections.Also Read - Unemployment Rate Touches Four-Month High Of 7.9 Per Cent In December 2021: CMIE

Omicron is a heavily mutated variant with unusual constellation of mutations and is very different to other variants that have circulated in the past two years. The threat of the new Omicron variant is looming large and staring alarmingly in the face of the common citizen. With so many people now vaccinated, the symptoms of the new variants have grown subtle.

What are the symptoms of Omicron?

If you are having cold-like conditions such as sniffles, headaches, and tiredness. you are likely to be positive for Covid's Omicron variant. While the Omicron variant is "mild", the new symptoms include nausea and loss of appetite, according to a Zoe Covid app study.

According to the UK’s NHS, the symptoms of coronavirus generally include “a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste”, the Daily Express reported.

However, some people have had nausea and a loss of appetite – symptoms that are not usually associated with Covid.

According to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, these are common symptoms in those who tend to be double-jabbed or even boosted.

“Quite a few of them had nausea, slight temperature, sore throats and headaches,” he was quoted as saying.

The four most common symptoms of the omicron variant are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose, according to a CDC analysis of the first 43 cases investigated in the US. In some cases, vomiting has also been reported as a symptom among those with the variant, the report said.

Recent preliminary studies have stated that Omicron appears to be “milder” than the Delta variant wave.

People infected are between 40 and 70 per cent less likely to be admitted to hospitals.

Research from an Imperial College London study and Scottish paper Early Pandemic Evaluation and Enhanced Surveillance of Covid-19, states that people with Omicron are 15 to 20 per cent less likely to need hospital treatment.

They are 40 to 45 per cent less likely to require an overnight stay in hospital.

(With inputs by IANS)