New Delhi: We all know that milk has many health benefits. However, did you know drinking one glass of milk everyday can also help you lose weight? Don't believe us? Scroll down to know more.

How does consuming a glass of milk everyday aid in losing weight?

Well, the nutrient-rich food that milk is, it is a rich source of protein, with just one cup containing 8 grams, according to the healthline. Plus, according to the site, it's a natural alternative to highly processed protein drinks marketed toward post-workout recovery, which also keeps you feeling full for a long time. Not only this, consumption of milk also increases the levels of appetite-reducing hormones such as GLP-1, PYY and CCK, while reducing the level of ghrelin (the hunger hormone), which causes a person to consume fewer calories and lose weight eventually.

Other Health Benefits of Milk

According to Varun Katyal, Nutritionist and Wellness Expert, as quoted by Hindustan, drinking a glass of warm milk before going to bed helps to get a good amount of sleep. In fact, milk contains many nutrients like tryptophan, magnesium and melatonin which help to overcome all the sleep-related problems.

Also, since milk is replete with protein, it aids in quick metabolism thus helping in burning those calories fast. Not only protein, but milk also contains calcium, vitamin D, and conjugated linolenic acid that help in losing those extra kilos by speeding up metabolism.

Fills You With Energy

If you start your day with a glass of warm milk, it will not only help in muscle building as it contains protein, but will also fill you up with loads of energy – keeping you active all day.

Helps to Manage Hypertension

Did you know consuming low-fat milk every day will help you in keeping that hypertension at bay? Try it!

Good Sleep

Experts believe that drinking a glass of warm milk before going to bed will give you a good night’s sleep. Try this and thank us later!

Feel Constipated?

Well, if ever you feel constipated, try drinking a glass of warm milk. It will relieve you of your symptoms quickly.

Disclaimer: Please note, if you are allergic or have any other health-related concern, it is advised to contact your healthcare professional immediately.