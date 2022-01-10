With the increase in omicron cases, a new variant of Covid-19, people should be cautious and should avoid stepping out unless it is absolutely necessary. Unlike the delta variant that majorly had an impact on the lungs, omicron comes with its own set of symptoms. However, the difference in symptoms between omicron and other variants can be seen. According to reports, people coming in contact with the omicron virus usually experience excruciating body pain, especially lower back pain.Also Read - Noida, Ghaziabad Witness Record COVID Surge; Account For Nearly 30.44% Of Active Cases in UP | Key Points

As per a report in the National World, a new data from ZOE Covid study app, the new signs of the omicron virus affect the body differently as compared to other common symptoms. There are two new signs that suggest if you have contacted omicron or not. Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, talks about reports suggesting feeling nauseous as the early stages of infection. Along with feeling nauseous comes lower back pain.

He stated in a youtube video how this symptom has become one of the most common symptoms. It can be seen in double-vaccinated people and people who have taken the booster dose. Yet, the effects of this virus are generally mild. Lower back pain is one of the symptoms that distinguish omicron infected with other variants.

As per the data collected from UK, US and South Africa, lower back pain is the early sign of omicron. From lower back pain, it shifts to muscular pain throughout the body.