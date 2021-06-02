Onion, Mango And Other Food Items That You Should Stop Eating With Curd

In this scorching heat, a bowl of curd topped with some chopped fruits is one of the best desserts to indulge in. Curd is a staple in most Indian households. We eat it with hot parathas, sweet lassi, or cooling chaas. It is also consumed as raita, curd rice, and Dahi Wada. It is prepared by fermentation of milk by a bacterial culture called Lactobacillus delbrueckii. The bacterial fermentation produces lactic acid, which gives the curd a thick texture. Creamy, delicious curd, or yogurt is considered one of the healthiest foods in the world as it has many health benefits. Also Read - Explained: What Happens When Black Fungus Enters Your Brain

Curd is loaded with health benefits. It is rich in phosphorous and calcium, vitamin B-2, vitamin B-12, magnesium, and potassium. The probiotic in curd helps the proper functioning of the digestive system. But not many are aware that curd should not be clubbed with certain food items. Combining curd with the wrong foods can be risky and hamper your skin. Bad food combinations can ruin your health. Also Read - Post-Covid Care: Easy Steps to Rebuild Your Immunity at Home

Here is a list of 6 foods that should not be consumed with Curd:

Onions

People often consume curd and onions in the form of Raita. You should stop this habit immediately as curd is cold in nature, while onions are known for producing heat in the body. This combination can cause rashes, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin allergies. Also Read - Here's Why Having a Moong Dal Soup is an Excellent Recipe for Covid Care

Fish

Avoid eating curd with fish, as both foods are high in protein. Experts suggest not to pair two-protein rich items together. As per the NDTV report, one can ideally team a vegetarian source of protein with an animal source of protein but should never club it with another vegetarian source and the same logic works for non-vegetarian protein sources as well. It can lead to indigestion and stomach-related problems.

Milk

Milk and curd come from the same family, i.e. animal-sourced protein and thus they should not be consumed together. It can cause diarrhea, acidity, bloating, and gas.

Urad Dal

According to a report in the Times of India, consuming Urad Dal with curd can disturb your digestive system. It can cause indigestion, diarrhea, and bloating.

Oily foods

Don’t we all love Ghee wala Parantha with Makan along with dahi on the side? Well, you must give up this habit as oily foods when paired with curd slow down your digestion and make you feel lazy throughout the day.

Mango

Just like onion and curd, pairing mango with curd create cold and heat situation in the body which can lead to skin issues and produce toxins in the whole body.

It is also said that one should never have dahi at night. Curd is high in protein and energy which can aggravate phlegm.