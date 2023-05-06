Home

Oral Health: How to Identify Early Signs And Symptoms of Oral Cancer?

Knowing the warning signs and symptoms of oral cancer is key for early discovery and successful treatment, and maintaining excellent oral health is important for general health.

Oral Health: For the wellness of the entire body, oral health is vital. More than 135,000 new cases of oral cancer are reported each year, and sadly, 50% of these patients pass away within a year of their diagnosis, according to GLOBOCAN 2020. This can be ascribed to the widespread consumption of alcohol, areca nuts, and tobacco products. Did you know that if Tobacco victims are examined regularly, there are high chances of detecting these lesions in the early stages, leading to better overall survival of patients with reduced deformity & enhanced quality of life? Dr Hitesh R Singhavi, Consultant-Head & Neck Onco Surgery, Fortis Hospital Mulund shares oral cancer causes, early signs and symptoms.

ORAL CANCER CAUSES

Areca nut can independently cause cancer without Tobacco. Areca nut users have 2.8 times higher chances of Oral Cancers

Regular alcohol users have 2 times higher chances of oral carcinogenesis.

Sharp teeth and poor oral hygiene.

Sharp teeth or ill-fitting dentures that constantly hit the inner lining of the mouth can also cause these lesions with or without the use of Tobacco.

Viruses usually do not contribute to the causation of oral cavity cancers.

ORAL CANCER EARLY SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Health expert, Dr Singhavi further reveals that early detection of Oral Cancer is key to cure and quality of life after treatment. For early detection, we need to understand our body when it talks to us by giving us signs. Thus, the signs and symptoms of Oral cavity Cancer can be summed up with the mnemonic ‘ALERT NOW.

A: Abnormal ulcer that doesn’t heal for more than 3 weeks.

Lump or thickening in the cheek or neck.

Ear pain – can be a symptom of Oral Cancer, especially if there is an ulcer close to the back part of your tongue.

Reddish patch in the mouth that does not heal for more than 3 weeks, and which cannot be rubbed off (unskippable).

Loose teeth or dentures that no longer fit well – this can be a sign as there might be some growth causing the loosening of teeth and causing dentures to be ill-fitting.

Numbness of the jaw can be a sign of advanced Oral cavity Cancer as the disease might involve the nerve within your jaw.

Foul odour – foul breath can be related to Oral cavity Cancer. These lesions can be painful, and cleaning such areas can be difficult, leading to foul odour.

Pain while swallowing or difficulty or hoarseness of voice.

We can take action to lower our chance of acquiring oral cancer by establishing healthy behaviours and seeking immediate medical assistance when necessary.

