Osteoporosis: 7 Nutrients For Your Bone Health Other Than Calcium And Vitamin D

In addition to calcium and vitamin D, nutrients like protein, magnesium, and potassium play important roles in bone health. You can maintain strong, healthy bones by eating a diet high in the majority of these nutrients, your body needs.

Osteoporosis makes bones weak and brittle, so fragile that even minor stressors like coughing or bending over can break them. Hip, wrist, and spine fractures brought on by osteoporosis are the most frequent. Some of these osteoporosis risk factors, like poor nutrition and inactivity, are under your control. For instance, enhancing your nutrition and beginning an exercise regimen can help your bones. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Calcium and Vitamin D are the most common nutrients associated with preventing osteoporosis but there is a whole array of other nutrients that contribute to building and maintaining strong bones.” The health expert shares some lesser-known heroes of osteoporosis nutrition.

7 NUTRIENTS FOR YOUR BONE HEALTH

Magnesium: Is incorporated into the bone matrix and is thought to contribute to bone strength.

Potassium: Promotes renal calcium retention and protects against bone loss by maintaining

an acid-base balance. Vitamin C: A powerful antioxidant in fruits and vegetables may reduce oxidative stress and inhibit bone resorption Phosphorous: An adequate intake of phosphorus is essential for bone formation during growth because low serum phosphate levels limit the formation and mineralization of bone. Plus,

low serum phosphorus levels can be regarded as an indicator of malnutrition, which is a risk factor for osteoporosis and fracture. Vitamin K: A vitamin present in green leafy vegetables, it helps maintain bone health through its

role in the carboxylation (activation), of important bone proteins. Zinc: Part of the structure of more than 200 enzymes and is essential for the normal

synthesis of collagen and bone mineralization. Vitamin B12: Necessary for synthesis of DNA, may stimulate osteoblast activity and bone

formation. Other B vitamins connected with B12, in metabolic pathways include folate and vitamin B6. Protein: Protein intake can positively affect bone health through the absorption of calcium, and increased secretion of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) as well as lean body mass.

