Home

Health

Osteoporosis Diet: Avoid These 7 Foods to Maintain Stronger Bones as You Age

Osteoporosis Diet: Avoid These 7 Foods to Maintain Stronger Bones as You Age

Bones give a structure to your body and upholds its mass. Here are some foods that can have a bad effect on your bone health.

Foods That are Harmful for Our Bone Health

Bones are the blueprint of our skeletal system that forms the foundation of our body. We should be very cautious regarding our bone health and eat foods that make them stronger. Since childhood, we have heard from our elders that drinking ” Doodh ” will make our bones healthier with calcium intake. We usually take our overall health for granted including bones and it is important to be aware of the factors that are deteriorating our bone health. It is advisable to give more attention to our bone health as it can lead to some serious conditions like osteoporosis. Here are the foods that have a detrimental impact on our skeletal system.

Trending Now

6 Foods That Are Harmful for Your Bone Health

Salty foods- Eatables that are high in salt such as fast and processed food are not considered good for your bone health. Sodium in these foods may lead to loss of calcium as it causes excessive excretion of calcium through the kidneys. A rise in sodium intake causes an imbalance of too much sodium and not enough potassium. Sugary Food- We all love to eat sweets and chocolates but it can have a worsening impact on your bone health. Eating high sugary snacks may make your bones more susceptible to lower bone mass, and injury. One must have control over their sugar intake. Caffeine- Excessive intake of caffeine can have a deadly effect on your bone health. Caffeinated drinks including coffee reduce the body’s ability to absorb calcium and have a bad effect on bone health. Moderate intake of caffeine is not considered harmful, however, one should avoid it on an everyday basis. Excessive protein- Protein is considered an essential nutrient for your body. However, its excessive intake may lead to calcium stress and result in weaker bones. People who have a higher intake of protein than required, especially from animal sources may have a higher risk of reduced bone density. Carbonated drinks- Soft drinks and soda beverages are considered bad for our bones as they have a high amount of phosphoric acid present in them. It causes increased levels of acidity in the body and results in the extraction of calcium from the bones to balance the acid level. Try to avoid carbonated drinks to have a healthy lifestyle.

To maintain strong and healthy bones, it is important to focus on a balanced diet rich in calcium, and other essential nutrients. Avoid these food items to keep bone problems at bay.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.