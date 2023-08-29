Osteoporosis in Kids: 6 Nutritional Tips to Build Stronger Bones in Toddlers

Home

Healthy habits start in childhood, and getting enough calcium and vitamin D is key. Here are few essential tips for kids to build stronger bones in childhood.

Osteoporosis is a disease that happens when your body loses too much bone, makes too little bone, or both. Many think osteoporosis only affects older people. But it’s actually a disease that begins in childhood, with symptoms that appear in adulthood. Healthy habits start in childhood, and getting enough calcium and vitamin D is key. The older you get, the harder it is to maintain bone strength. So, Dr. Vineet Sehgal lists some key nutrients that are important for your kids bone health.

Here Are 6 Essential Tips That Help Build Stronger Bones in Kids:

1. Calcium

Undoubtedly the most important bone-building nutrient. However, calcium is important for the proper functioning of the heart, nerves, and muscles. Typically, in case of deficiency, the body takes the calcium from the bones. Parents should also feed their kids green leafy vegetables, whole grain porridges made of millet, and fish or chicken if it is suitable for the baby’s health.

2. Vitamin D

Calcium absorption is not possible without vitamin D. It also helps to maintain the levels of calcium in the blood. “We regularly suggest vitamin D drops for babies right from birth. Breast milk vitamin D levels might be insufficient and hence require supplementation with 400 IU of Vit. D drops. Among solid foods, meats, eggs, and fortified dairy products are one way to get vitamin D” according to health expert.

3. Soluble fibre

Fibre might seem to be an unlikely candidate in this list but it sure is important! ”The magic happens in the gut”, says the doctor. The fibre in question here is the soluble kind, the one that turns into jelly in the gut. The most abundant one in nature is called FOS or fructooligosaccharide, found in bananas, wheat, most vegetables, and honey among others.

4. Vitamin K and Magnesium

Both these nutrients work along with calcium to increase the strength of bones or bone density. “Green leafy vegetables and sprouts are rich food sources of these nutrients. The best way is to feed your child a whole food diet with plenty of these vegetables in it”, suggests Dr. Sehgal.

5. No to sodas and sugary juices

Why waste your baby’s tummy space with empty calories asks the good doctor as both carbonated and sugary beverages are devoid of nutrition and simply provide calories. Eliminate soda and sugary items from your baby’s diet.

6. Encourage physical activity

Do not skip any physical form of activity. Moving their arms and legs with music, encourages them to grasp toys, rolling on the floor. Babies over 6 months can be encouraged to crawl, reach for their toys, and eventually walk. Provide a clean and least restrictive environment for your baby to explore. This will promote physical activity too, concludes the doctor.

