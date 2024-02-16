Ovarian Cancer: 4 Major Early Warning Signs Women Should NOT Ignore

Home

Ovarian cancer has become increasingly common. Here are few early warning signs to watch out for.

Ovarian Cancer is a fatal disease, often termed the silent killer. It is challenging to detect in its early stages due to the subtle and easily overlooked symptoms it presents. There is no particular reason how and why a lump or tumor can develop inside the body but several. It is more common in women post menopause but that does not take the light away from maintaining a good health in young females. Symptoms of ovarian cancer can be an oversight. These silently effect the body and are often diagnose at later stages. This makes it all the more important to stay aware about ones own body. Several early signs of ovarian cancer may overlap with other common conditions making it a silent killer for women.

However, early detection is critical for improving treatment outcomes, underscoring the necessity for heightened awareness about the initial symptoms, diagnostic procedures, and treatment options. India.com got in touch with Dr Ashish Gupta USA trained, American board-certified medical oncologist, Chief of Medical Oncology, Unique Hospital Cancer Centre, Dwarka India.

Ovarian Cancer Early Symptoms

In the early stages, ovarian cancer may not cause any noticeable symptoms. However, some women might experience subtle signs that should not be ignored, including:

Bloating or swelling of the abdomen

Pelvic or abdominal pain

Quickly feeling full when eating

Frequent or urgent need to urinate

These symptoms, while nonspecific, should prompt further investigation if they persist for more than a few weeks or represent a change from one’s normal health status.

Diagnosis

Diagnosing early-stage ovarian cancer involves a multi-step process, complicated by the lack of specific symptoms and a reliable screening test for asymptomatic women. In Delhi, where access to healthcare can vary greatly, it’s especially important to advocate for thorough evaluations when symptoms suggest the possibility of ovarian cancer. The diagnostic approach typically includes:

Pelvic Examination: An initial examination to check for abnormalities in the size or shape of the ovaries.

Imaging Tests: Techniques such as ultrasound or CT scans are employed to visualize the ovaries and detect tumours or irregularities.

Blood Tests: These may include the CA-125 test, which detects elevated levels of a protein that can be higher in women with ovarian cancer. It’s important to note, however, that this test is not definitive for early-stage detection and is not suitable as a screening tool.

Biopsy: Biopsy of the ovary is typically avoided. Other sites e.g. omentum are biopsied if involvement is suspected.

Genetic Testing and NGS testing: is also important in treatment of ovarian cancer

For those diagnosed with early-stage ovarian cancer, the treatment plan typically involves surgery and may include chemotherapy depending on the subtype:

The importance of early detection and treatment of ovarian cancer cannot be overstated. Awareness of the early symptoms, diligent pursuit of diagnostic testing, and understanding available treatments are critical. Advances in medical science, including surgical techniques and targeted therapies, provide hope for those diagnosed in the early stages. As awareness increases and diagnostic capabilities improve, the potential for early intervention and successful treatment outcomes rises, emphasizing the critical role of proactive healthcare engagement in battling ovarian cancer.

