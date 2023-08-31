Home

Ovarian Cancer: 6 Early Symptoms and Health Risks Women Should Never Ignore

Ovarian cancer is a growing concern in women. Here are few risk factors and early signs that women must not ignore and be aware of their bodily changes.

Ovarian cancer is becoming a growing health concern in women. It is basically the growth of cells in ovaries that invade the body to destroy healthy body tissues, There is no particular reason how and why a lump or tumour can develop inside the body but several. It is more common in women post-menopause but that does not take the light away from maintaining good health in young females. Symptoms of ovarian cancer can be an oversight. These silently affect the body and are often diagnosed at later stages. This makes it all the more important to stay aware of ones own body. Several early signs of ovarian cancer may overlap with other common conditions making it a silent killer for women. The risk factors basically involve an interplay of genetics, environment, and hormones.

OVARIAN CANCER RISK FACTORS

Age: Age is a fundamental consideration; ovarian cancer primarily affects women over 50, and the risk notably rises post-menopause. Genes: Family history holds significant weight, particularly if there’s a lineage of ovarian, breast, or certain other cancers. Elevated risk becomes more concerning if there are mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes. Medical History: Personal medical history matters too, especially if patients have a history of breast, colon, or uterine cancer. Reproductive history is also relevant; women who’ve not been pregnant or had their first pregnancy after 35 face slightly higher risks. Menstruation: Early menstruation onset or late menopause further compounds this. Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) nuances must be discussed, with long-term estrogen-only HRT potentially increasing risk, though combination therapy seems to mitigate it.

OVARIAN CANCER EARLY SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS

Nature of ovarian cancer, sometimes is dubbed the “silent killer,” owing to its propensity for asymptomatic early stages, complicating diagnosis. However, subtle cues do exist, warranting women’s vigilance:

Abdominal Discomfort: The persistence of bloating, pain, or pelvic discomfort can signal an underlying concern.

The persistence of bloating, pain, or pelvic discomfort can signal an underlying concern. Changes in Urination: Heightened urgency, frequent urination, or sustained post-urination fullness may raise suspicion.

Heightened urgency, frequent urination, or sustained post-urination fullness may raise suspicion. Digestive Issues: Unexplained indigestion, nausea, or shifts in appetite could provide crucial clues.

Unexplained indigestion, nausea, or shifts in appetite could provide crucial clues. Fatigue: Inexplicable fatigue unrelieved by rest might serve as an early indicator.

Inexplicable fatigue unrelieved by rest might serve as an early indicator. Pain During Intercourse : Some women may experience discomfort during sexual activity.

: Some women may experience discomfort during sexual activity. Change in Menstrual Patterns: Sudden irregularities or shifts in menstrual cycles warrant attention.

Sudden irregularities or shifts in menstrual cycles warrant attention. Back Pain: Chronic lower back pain unrelated to known causes could hint at an underlying issue.

It’s vital to acknowledge that these symptoms can stem from less severe conditions. Nevertheless, if these persistently new symptoms fail to ameliorate with time, consulting a healthcare professional becomes indispensable. Early detection and diagnosis stand as pivotal players in enhancing the prognosis of ovarian cancer.

