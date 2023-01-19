Home

Ovarian Cysts Symptoms And Treatment: All About The Infertility Issue Many Women Are Struggling With

Many women will develop at least one ovarian cyst during their lifetime. In most cases, cysts are painless and cause no symptoms.

The ovaries are part of the female reproductive system. They’re located in your pelvis and are small organs responsible for holding egg cells and making hormones. An ovarian cyst can be described as a fluid-filled sac present on an ovary. These cysts are common and do not invite any symptoms. Are you aware? Most ovarian cysts tend to appear naturally and go away in a few months without any treatment. You will be shocked to know that the cyst can be small or even large. Moreover, some cysts can also lead to serious complications.

Symptoms: Large ovarian cysts can cause unbearable pelvic pain, nausea, and vomiting. To one’s dismay, they can even rupture and lead to bleeding inside the pelvis. Other symptoms can be abdominal swelling, painful sex, and infertility.

Risk factors: Women known to have hormonal problems, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), or endometriosis may have higher chances of getting detected with ovarian cysts. Moreover, other factors such as pelvic infections, hormonal, and pregnancy problems. Those women who have once developed an ovarian cyst can also get it again.

Know how ovarian cyst affects one’s health: As mentioned earlier, there are many cysts that won’t require any treatment and may go away on their own. But, there are some cysts that can give you a tough time. They can cause unpleasant symptoms such as abdominal pain, bloating, and irregular menstruation. There can be delayed menses, absence of menstruation, and anovulatory cycles. Apart from that, one may also encounter urinary or bowel disturbances due to cysts that are big in size. One’s ovaries can get permanently damaged if the cysts are not managed at the right time. Remember if the cyst is bid then it will constrict the ovarian tissue and injure it.

Diagnosis: Sonography will aid in the diagnosis of cysts. The doctor will then suggest an appropriate line of treatment for you. The cyst can also be detected with the help of an ultrasound. Also, tumor markers/biomarkers in the blood like CEA, and CA-125 can identify the malignant ovarian cyst.

Treatment: One will be asked to opt for hormonal treatment or surgery after a thorough evaluation by the doctor. Don’t forget to stay in touch with your gynecologist and go for regular check-ups and follow-ups.

(Inputs from: Dr. Shalini Vijay, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar)