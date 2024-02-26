Home

Over 60 Percent Women Suffer From Iron Deficiency, 5 Ways to Improve Lack of This Nutrient

Iron deficiency is a common health ailment that over 60 per cent women suffer with, as per doctors. Here is why and how one maybe able to improve it.

Iron Deficiency in Women: Over 60 Percent Females Lack This Nutrient - 5 Ways to Increase Strength Naturally (Freepik_

Iron deficiency is a widespread issue among young women, affecting over 60 per cent in India. Many women experience low iron levels without realising it, often attributing symptoms like fatigue and weakness to other causes. Iron deficiency is a common nutritional shortfall that occurs when the body doesn’t have enough iron to support its functions. This essential mineral plays a crucial role in transporting oxygen throughout the body, maintaining healthy red blood cells, and supporting overall energy levels. Without adequate iron, individuals may experience fatigue, weakness, shortness of breath, and impaired cognitive function.

“Iron deficiency among young women is a growing concern that is often overlooked. Despite efforts to promote healthy eating and supplementation, 90 per cent of young women still struggle with insufficient iron levels,” Dr Rajesh Bendre, National Technical Head and Chief Pathologist Apollo Diagnostics, told IANS.

WHY WOMEN ARE MORE DEFICIENT IN IRON?

He said factors such menstrual blood loss, restrictive diets, and heavy reliance on processed foods are behind the rise in iron deficiency among women. Further the doctor noted that the lack of education about iron-rich food sources and dietary requirements exacerbates the problem.

“It is crucial to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining adequate iron levels and provide accessible resources for proper nutrition education,” he said.

Iron deficiency in pregnant women

Many pregnant women also suffer from iron deficiency, leading to low haemoglobin, anaemia, and its associated symptoms such as weakness, shortness of breath, and pale skin, the expert said. “Iron deficiency in many pregnant women is a pressing concern that can have far-reaching consequences. Beyond the immediate health risks to the mother, such as anaemia and fatigue, iron deficiency during pregnancy can also hinder foetal development. Inadequate iron levels in expecting mothers may increase the risk of preterm birth and low birth weight, which can impact a child’s long-term health and cognitive development, ” Dr Bendre said.

“About 50 to 60 per cent of pregnant women are found to be deficient in iron,” Dr Abhya Bhave, Haematologist, Lilavati Hospital told IANS. According to Dr. Kekin Gala, Gynecologist, Apollo Spectra Mumbai, fatigue and general weakness are often the first signs of iron deficiency.

“Paying attention to your menstrual cycle can also be important in diagnosis, as heavy periods can lead to iron loss and subsequent deficiency. Screening tests for iron deficiency include a complete blood count (CBC), and additional tests such as serum ferritin and transferrin saturation can provide more specific information about iron levels in the body. Regular monitoring through these tests not only provides insight into current iron status but also supports preventative efforts against more severe complications associated with untreated deficiency,” Gala said.

HOW TO IMPROVE IRON DEFICIENY?

Diet plays a crucial role in improving nutrient levels in the body. When we say ‘ a healthy diet’ it is not just about protein or fibre, it means having a balance of all the required nutrients – iron, vitamins, zinc, magnesium etc. Therefore, one way to improve iron content in the body is by incorporating the following foods in everyday meal plans:

Vegetables: Include more veggies in your diet. It can be in the form of cooked meals or salads or sauted vegetables can favour and savour. Include spinach, potatoes, leafy vegetables, sprouts etc.,

Include more veggies in your diet. It can be in the form of cooked meals or salads or sauted vegetables can favour and savour. Include spinach, potatoes, leafy vegetables, sprouts etc., Fruits : Increase the consumption of fruits in your body.

: Increase the consumption of fruits in your body. Legumes: L Beans, lentils, soybeans, chickpeas etc are good sources of iron. It also helps to improve magnesium, folate and potassium and can help to quickly boost strength and iron.

L Beans, lentils, soybeans, chickpeas etc are good sources of iron. It also helps to improve magnesium, folate and potassium and can help to quickly boost strength and iron. Pumpkin seeds: These are healthy snack options that are loaded with iron. It can also help to boost zinc, and other nutrients and help in boosting immunity as well.

