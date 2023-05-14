Home

Painful Body Aches After Sleeping? 5 SIGNS You Aren’t Aware

From Vitamin D deficiency to obesity, Nutritionist reveals some possible causes of body aches after sleeping.

Aching pain in any part of your body, as soon as you wake up, can be a bit problematic. It’s hard to get anything done when you feel a nagging pain in your muscles, an intense headache or body aches all over In this article, we’ll explain some potential causes of body aches after sleeping. Nutritionist, Kiran Kukreja shares ”Do you also wake up and wonder at times “Why does my body feel sore?” If your body often aches upon waking, there are a variety of possible causes, including your mattress, sleeping position, weight, sleep disorders, and underlying health conditions. Multiple reasons are most likely to blame.”

1. Vitamin D deficiency: Hypocalcemia, or a low blood calcium level, can happen when you don’t have enough vitamin D in your body. Many of your body’s important organs, such as your kidneys and muscles, rely on calcium to work properly. Your bones also need calcium to stay healthy. Without enough vitamin D to help you absorb calcium, you can feel aching in these organs and in your bones.

2. Anemia: Anemia happens when your body doesn’t have enough properly functioning red blood cells, so your body tissues can’t get enough oxygen. With anemia, many parts of your body can feel fatigued because they don’t get enough oxygen to remain healthy or to function properly.

Other symptoms of anemia include: exhaustion, abnormal heart rate, dizziness or disorientation, head or chest pain, cold feet or hands and pale skin.

3. Being overweight: The excess weight puts pressure on your back and neck, causing pain. Being overweight can also cause sleep breathing disorders, drastically impacting sleep quality and how good you feel upon waking. While losing weight may seem like an easy answer to improving the quality of your sleep, it might be difficult for you to maintain a weight loss routine, especially if you wake up with body aches.

4. Poor quality mattress: According to the sleep foundation, sleeping on a poor-quality mattress is one of the top reasons your body aches

5. Sleeping position: Your sleeping position can cause your body to ache upon waking. In general, side sleeping tends to be the best for most people, especially those with sleep breathing disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea.

