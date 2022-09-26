Pancreatic cancer, like other types of cancer, is caused by abnormal cell growth in the pancreas. The pancreas is a small gland or organ located behind the stomach that produces and secretes substances throughout the body. t also aids in the release of hormones that regulate the amount of sugar in the bloodstream. Pancreatic cancer is relatively rare but it is considered the deadliest forms of cancer. This is because of its delayed symptoms and that can rapidly spread to neighbouring tissue.Also Read - Suffering From Back Pain? It Could Be Pancreatic Cancer's First Sign, Warns Expert

Pancreatic cancers frequently begin in the abdomen (belly) and spread to the liver before spreading to the lungs, bone, brain, and other organs. According to Cancer Research UK, this type of cancer that has spread to other organs is known as advanced pancreatic cancer. The symptoms may be similar to pancreatic cancer that has not spread, or they may be distinct but more difficult to manage.

1 SIGN THAT COULD TELL IF THE CANCER HAS SPREAD

The symptoms of cancer may vary, depending upon whether the cancer has spread. But one sign that indicates Pancreatic cancer is continuous pain, the cause can be the breakdown of living tissues in the body.

However, Back pain can one of the symptoms of Pancreatic cancer. Pain in this area of the body can be severe. According to the UK’s National Health Services (NHS) this backache can occur even if the cancer has not spread. When eating or lying down, the health body warns against worsening pain.

OTHER SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF PANCREATIC CANCER

Some of the most common symptoms of pancreatic cancer, according to the Cleveland Clinic, are:

Pain in the upper abdomen that may spread to the back Jaundice Tiredness and exhaustion Appetite loss Light-colored poop Dark-colored poop Loss of weight The presence of blood clots in the body Dry, itchy skin Diabetes that is new or worsening Vomiting and nausea

As soon as you spot any of these symptoms in your body, consult to a doctor or physician and get a complete medical checkup.