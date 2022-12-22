Panjiri Health Benefits in Winter: 3 Advantages of This Traditional Whole Wheat Dessert For Women

Panjiri Health Benefits in Winter: Panjiri is adored for its flavour as well as for its health advantages. The traditional dessert has a number of advantages for your general health.

Panjiri Health Benefits in Winter: Winter is here and the temperature hits a new low, especially around Christmas. Our families start making panjiri in vast amounts at the beginning of the winter and preserve them in enormous containers so they survive the entire season. The dry and sweet snack is prepared with whole wheat flour and other nutritious ingredients including ghee, dry fruits, and edible gum. We benefit greatly from the entire package during the winter. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Panjiri is a highly nutritious super delicious snack and post-pregnancy healer par excellence for new mums.” The expert discusses the health benefits of panjiri as well as the recipe for the delicious dessert.

3 UNBELIEVABLE HEALTH BENEFITS OF PANJIRI IN WINTER:

Panjiri Helps With Lactation Panjiri Helps to Restore Bone Health Panjiri Helps Combat Postpartum Fatigue, Aches And Pains

Panjiri, which is believed to generate body heat, also helps to lubricate joints, ease body aches, and soothe tight muscles. The traditional Indian dessert gives a ton of energy and stamina.

HOW TO MAKE HEALTHY PANJIRI AT HOME?

Panjiri Ingredients

Ghee -1 cup

Atta – 1 to 1/2 cup

Dry Fruits – mixed and crushed (4 cups of almond, coconut, cashew, raisin, pistachio, walnuts and flaxseeds)

Gond Crush – 1 tbsp

Dhuli Muesli -1/2tsp

Khaskhas – 2 tablespoon

Kamarkas – 1/2 teaspoon

Jaggery powder – 1 cup

Instructions to make Panjiri

Roast the atta with ghee before adding the crushed Gond crystals. Cook for a further 2 minutes after adding and dry stirring in the roasted makhana, khas-khas, kamarkas, and muesli. Simmer the gas and combine all the dry fruits with the jaggery powder. Turn off the gas and let it cool.