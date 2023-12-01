Home

Panjiri in Winter: 5 Ways How The Traditional Recipe Can Be an Immunity Booster

Packed with essential nutrients, panjiri not only provides warmth but also boosts immunity in winter. Here's how you can make this age-old recipe at home.

As the winter chill sets in, it’s important to protect your immune system against seasonal illnesses. One traditional way to achieve this is by incorporating panjiri into your winter diet. Packed with essential nutrients, this age-old recipe not only provides warmth but also boosts immunity. Here’s a guide on how panjiri can be a winter immunity superhero and how you can make it at home:

Benefits of Eating Panjiri in Winter

Nutrient-Rich Ingredients: Panjiri is a concoction of nutrient-dense ingredients like whole wheat flour, ghee, various nuts and spices. These components are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, contributing to overall health and immunity.

Energy Booster: The combination of ghee, nuts and whole wheat in panjiri provides a quick energy boost. In winter, when the body works harder to maintain temperature, this energy reservoir helps combat fatigue and support daily activities.

Spices with Healing Properties: Panjiri often includes spices like dry ginger and edible gum (gond), known for their medicinal properties. These spices have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects, aiding in respiratory health and warding off winter ailments.

Vitamin-Packed Dry Fruits: Loaded with almonds, walnuts, and other dry fruits, Panjiri becomes a potent source of vitamins, especially vitamin E. Vitamin E is crucial for immune function and skin health, protecting the body from oxidative stress.

Loaded with almonds, walnuts, and other dry fruits, Panjiri becomes a potent source of vitamins, especially vitamin E. Vitamin E is crucial for immune function and skin health, protecting the body from oxidative stress. Iron And Calcium Content: Panjiri includes ingredients like edible gum and seeds that are rich in iron and calcium. Adequate iron supports hemoglobin production, while calcium is vital for bone health and overall well-being.

How to Make Panjiri at Home

Ingredients

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 cup ghee

1 cup powdered sugar

Almonds, cashews, walnuts and seeds

Spices (dry ginger powder, cardamom powder)

Edible gum (gond)

Instructions

Roast whole wheat flour in ghee until it turns golden brown.

In a separate pan, fry edible gum until it puffs up.

Add assorted nuts, seeds, and spices to the roasted flour and mix well.

Finally, add powdered sugar and fried edible gum to the mixture. Mix thoroughly.

Enjoy a small portion of Panjiri daily, preferably in the morning, to reap its immune-boosting benefits throughout the winter season.

