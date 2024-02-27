Home

Pankaj Udhas Dies of Pancreatic Cancer: 5 Symptoms of Growing Tumour in Men

Cancer related deaths are becoming increasingly common all over the globe. Here are few signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer and ways to lower the risk.

On the fateful day of February 26, the music industry lost a legendary ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas. The legend whose soulful voice has made beautiful memories with numerous mellifluous songs left a void as he left for his heavenly abode. His family released a statement on social media that stated, ““With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness (sic).”

Later, his friend, Anoop Jalota, said, ” The man who helped so many cancer patients, himself died of cancer. That is life. He had pancreatic cancer. I knew this for the last 5 to 6 months, and he stopped talking to me in the last 2-3 months, so I realised that his health was not okay. I feel very sad that this illness took his life,” speaking with the Indian Express.

The heartaches to accept that such a legendary singer is no more with us. According to Jalota, he had reduced social interaction with him 2-3 months before his demise. For someone who was supposedly very active on social had also stopped interacting.

Cancer has become a leading cause of death across the globe. Pancreatic cancer is is a type of cancer where the tumour growth begins in the pancreas. Pancrease are important as they secret enzymes that aid in the process of better digestion, and hormones for diabetes regulation.

All About Pancreatic Cancer

Usually, it is not that easy to detect pancreatic cancer at the early stages. According to Mayo Clinic, this happens because the signs and symptoms are not visible until after the cancer has spread to other organs.

However, the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer are:

Loss of appetite Unexplained weight loss Paleing skin and eyes Dark urine Itching Uncontrolled diabetes Belly pain on the sides Pain in limbs Persistent fatigue

While there is still research going on about the causes that may cause pancreatic tumour, there is still little evidence. Few studies point to major family history of cancer and also smoking. Overconsumption of alcohol, a sedentary lifestyle, and obesity are other risk factors of developing tumour.Maintaining a healthy weight is extremely important to not invite health issues stemming from obesity.

Diet, healthy lifestyle, timely screening of cancer, health checkups, controlled alcohol consumption and saying no to smoking are a few to take precautions and steer clear of developing not just cancer but any other health ailment too.

