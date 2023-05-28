Home

Papaya Benefits on Empty Stomach: 6 Reasons Why This Fruit is a Healthy Start For the Day

Weight loss to heart health, papaya has a basketful of benefits and sometimes it is better to eat it on empty stomach.

Summer is here and it is all about staying hydrated, putting up some sunscreen, taking out those cool tinted shades and wearing florals. But, focus on staying hydrated. It is the season of enjoying a variety of fruity and colorful fruits. From melon to mangoes, papaya is one that stays longer than the season and for all the right reasons. There are several health benefits of the orange-coloured fruit. From weight loss to heart health, papaya has got us covered.

But sometimes it is better to consume it on an empty stomach. This fruit could be a great and energetic way to start the day. Here are some benfots on eating payay on an empty stomach.

So, here’s why you need to include this ‘fruit of angels’ in your diet.

Papayas help in Bloating. That’s because papayas contain papain, aka the de-bloating digestive enzyme. a Papain helps you break down fiber and protein so that it’s easier to digest. Papayas hydrates and nourishes hair: The vitamin A in papaya can have positive effects on hair by helping your scalp produce sebum which nourishes, strengthens, and protects your hair. Papayas possess anti-aging properties: Papaya is rich in antioxidants, such as lycopene, that may defend against the visible signs of aging. Papayas play a role in Fighting Inflammation: Papaya may also function as a natural painkiller because of the enzyme papain. This enzyme increases the body’s production of cytokines, which are a group of proteins that help regulate inflammation. Plus, papayas are high in carotenoids that can reduce inflammation. Papayas are immune system boosters: Papayas are a rich source of vitamin C. In fact, they’re almost as concentrated in the immunity-boosting vitamin as oranges

