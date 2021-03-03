Summers are knocking at our doorsteps, and what better time than now to enjoy nutritious summer fruits. Papaya or Papita, a native to Mexico which is now grown in several countries including Malaysia, the Philippines, and India. The fruit is also known as the ‘fruit of the angels’ by Christopher Columbus. Did you know, the yellowish-orange fruit is rich in medicinal value and nutritive properties. Also Read - World Hearing Day 2021: Understanding Significance, Theme, And Objective of This Day

Papaya is full of vitamins and minerals and is an excellent source of fibre. This orange-colored fruit is delicious and can be eaten as it is or in the form of juice, milkshake, or smoothie. Raw papaya is used in India as a vegetable. it is not just flavorsome but also has many health benefits.

Here is a list of health benefits of papaya:

1. Rich in Antioxidants: Papaya has carotenoid- an antioxidant, that neutralizes the free radicals. Free radicals are molecules produced during metabolism but too many of them can result in disease. Papaya is one of the best sources of carotenoids.

2. Anti-Cancer Properties: According to research, papaya contains lycopene, which can lower the risk of cancer. It is believed that papaya helps in fighting cancer as it can neutralize free radicals. The fruit is also beneficial for those who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

3. Fights infection: Papaya fights many fungal infections and kills intestinal worms, which causes many infections and complications.

4. Keeps your skin healthy and youthful: Papaya makes your skin youthful and healthy. The antioxidants present in the fruit are responsible for neutralizing the excessive free radicals, which cause skin damage, sagging and wrinkles. Rich in lycopene and vitamin C, papaya also helps in reducing the signs of aging.

5. Cure Constipation: Papaya helps indigestion and improves in the bowel movement, which helps in passing stool easily. The fruit contains vitamin C, folate and vitamin E, which creates and tonic effect in the tummy and reduces motion sickness.

6. Regularise menstruation: Drinking papaya juice can help normalize the irregular period. You can also drink the juice of raw papaya for irregular menstrual cycle. Papaya produces heat in the body and stimulates the hormone estrogen, which induces periods.

7. Fights Acne: Papaya is very effective in treating many skin disorders. It can be used to treat acne. All you have to do is apply the fleshy part of the papaya skin on the affected area of your body. Eating the fruit will also make the skin clear. You can also obtain latex from papaya and apply it on the burnt area to reduce the marks.