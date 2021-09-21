World Alzheimer’s Day 2021: Parkinson’s disease dementia is a condition that might develop in patients who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease (PD). Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that develops in adults around the age of 60 or older. It is a progressive nervous system condition that affects body movement. Symptoms appear gradually, with signs as unnoticeable as trivial as a tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder normally causes stiffness, reducing the movement.Also Read - Yoga For Digestion: Struggling With Improper Digestion ? Follow These Yoga Poses, Watch Video

According to the National Center of Biotechnology Information (NCBI), PD is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder in adults over the age of 60 years, in India. In 2020, there were nearly half a million people living with PD, in India. According to Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 50 – 80 percent of PD patients are susceptible to dementia as the disease progresses. Therefore, it is important to know what Parkinson's Disease Dementia is in detail.

Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease Dementia

The early signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease dementia are not obvious as it starts with mild cognitive problems like inability to multi-task, reduced focus, unable to participate in group conversations, etc. These symptoms are generally also associated with old age. However, when Parkinson's dementia develops, people may start experiencing disorientation or confusion, agitation, hallucinations, trouble coming up with words, misnaming people or objects around them, etc.

Stages of Parkinson’s Disease Dementia

Though there are 5 stages of PD, Parkinson’s disease dementia is not well understood in stages. The advanced stage of Parkinson’s disease dementia hinders the person’s ability to communicate, understand spoken language, remember past events and concentrate.

Causes and Risk factors for Parkinson’s Disease Dementia

All Parkinson’s cases may differ from each other and it is often difficult to predict who is more at risk and who is not. However, there are some underlying factors like old age, advancement of late-stage PD, experiencing visual hallucination, or even having a family history/ gene of dementia that might play a role in triggering the disease.

Treatment for Parkinson’s Disease Dementia

Dementia is considered one of the most destructive non-motor symptoms of PD. While there is no cure for the disease, several medications are available to help an individual in managing the symptoms. By making lifestyle changes like following a sleeping pattern, eating a balanced diet, exercising and avoiding consumption of alcohol and tobacco, the disease can be managed better.

To prevent Parkinson’s disease dementia, it would be ideal to treat PD at an early stage. With advancements in the medical field, there are well-established and effective treatments available like Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) that helps in improving day-to-day experiences for movement disorder patients.

Behaviour of a person with Parkinson’s Disease Dementia

As the disease progresses, patients might behave disoriented, confused, forgetful, agitated and impulsive. These behavioural changes are often frightening and debilitating for the family and caregivers. For caregivers, it is advised that the patients must follow a normal routine whenever possible and should be given extra care after any medical procedures. The family or caregivers of the patients must remember that these behaviours are a factor of the disease and not the person.

Takeaway

If someone in your family with PD is showing signs of dementia, then you must record their symptoms and behaviour so that you can discuss it with a neurologist for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

(Inputs by Dr Sumit Singh, Neurologist at Artemis Hospitals, Gurgaon)