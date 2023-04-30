Home

Health

Passion Fruit Benefits: Diabetes to Constipation, 4 Reasons Why This Tropical Fruit is Healthy For You

Passion Fruit Benefits: Diabetes to Constipation, 4 Reasons Why This Tropical Fruit is Healthy For You

A single passion fruit contains 9% of Vitamin C, 8% of Vitamin A and 2% of Iron and Potassium. Not only this, but there are other unexplored advantages of this fruit that one should know about.

Passion Fruit Benefits: Diabetes to Constipation, 4 Reasons Why This Tropical Fruit is Healthy For You

Passion fruit is a nutritious tropical fruit that is gaining popularity now a days. People who are health-conscious, they’re aware about the benefits of this small-sized fruit but few are unaware about it. So, today we will explore advantages of passion fruit and why you should include it in your diet.

Passion fruit is a healthy and nutritious tropical fruit that looks small and egg-shaped with yellow or purple skin inside. It’s filled with crunchy seeds in juicy yellow pulp. These seeds are healthy to eat and tastes sweet as well as tart. A single passion fruit contains 9% of Vitamin C, 8% of Vitamin A and 2% of Iron and Potassium. The calorie rate of this fruit is 17 along with 2 grams of fibre. Passion fruit is a good source of fiber, vitamin C and vitamin A. Not only this, but there are some other unexplored advantages of this fruit that one should know.

You may like to read

According to Nutritionist, Lovneet Batra ”We all know how yummy this fruit is and how it entices our taste buds, but do we know about the many fabulous health and wellness benefits passion fruit offers? Read to explore the benefits of Passion Fruit:”

Health Benefits of Passion Fruit:

Helps with constipation: A diet rich in fibres can help aid the digestion process and can relieve constipation. Passion fruit is rich in soluble and insoluble fibres, which are known to improve bowel motility and help in constipation. Support skin health: Passion fruit contains an active ingredient, a phytonutrient, called piceatannol which has been shown to help and improve skin health. Passion fruit also contains Vitamin A, promoting healthy skin cell production and maintaining firm and healthy skin. Diabetic Friendly: With its abundance of fibre and being low on the glycemic index, passion fruit is one of the preferred choices of fruits for diabetics. The soluble fibre pectin keeps you satiated, lowers the gastric emptying time, and prevents you from overeating. Lowers risk of heart diseases: The abundance of potassium, a mineral required for regulating blood pressure, passion fruit plays an important role in regulating blood pressure levels in the body and keeping hypertension in check.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.