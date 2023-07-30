Home

Pataal Lok Actor Ishwak Singh Says ‘Don’t Dive Too Deep,’ Gets Candid About How to Keep a Check on Mental Health – Exclusive

Pataal Lok actor Ishwak Singh spoke exclusively to India.com about keeping a check on his mental health after playing intense roles.

The stigmas around mental health are, however, quickly disappearing, and famous people who can open up about their personal challenges actually contribute significantly to breaking down those barriers. Celebrities who are honest about their mental health have the power to greatly benefit those who are dealing with similar issues. During an exclusive conversation with India.com, Ishwak Singh revealed how actors deal with mental health issues. He also spoke about falling back on the past and resolving traumas through their characters.

HOW ISHWAK SINGH KEEPS A CHECK ON HIS MENTAL HEALTH?

You’d agree if I say that emotional, psychological, and social have an impact on our overall well-being. It has an impact on how we feel, think, and act. Additionally, it has an impact on how we make decisions, connect with others, and handle stress. In relation to that Ishwak Singh opened up about how consistent hard work helps him deal with mental health. Ishwak Singh said, “I think, if day one I was given this (shifting genres) responsibility it would’ve taken a toll and it still does but then after years and years of work, consistent work, you became an expert.

Ishwak Singh continued, “Part of it is the craft, part of it is practice, understanding and doing things with a certain amount of alienation. It’s like doing surgery, you get mastery, you become like a surgeon. It’s like really touching lives and it’s not really easy. It can happen and it can take a certain toll on you, if you don’t take precautions and dive too deep and if you’re not ready for that dive. Utne hi pair felane chaiye jitni chadar hai aur samhalkar karna chaiye kaam (sic).”

ISHWAK SINGH OPENS UP ABOUT RESOLVING PAST TRAUMAS

The majority of individuals have occasionally pondered how to move on from a painful past. It’s normal to feel as though your present emotional suffering is inextricably related to previous ones. Different people may have different ideas of what it means to let go of the past. Ishwak Singh, who became a household name with Paatal Lok and Rocket Boys, talked about resolving past traumas and falling back on resources.

Ishwak Singh opened up about his guilt and how he draw parallels. Singh said, “Sometimes you fall back too much on your past, resources. This is all about guilt and I sort of draw parallels.” He also revealed how he ends up taking good things in a cathartic way.

Singh concluded, “Instead of getting caught up in negative emotions, I was able to come out of the repressed feelings or things that I was not too proud of because through the characters you resolve your own dilemma, your own crisis. The only negative thing you do is struggle. There is so much falling back on personal memories and traumas some of it latches on but again you learn to deal with it.”

