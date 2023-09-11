Home

PCOS Syndrome: How to Reduce The Effects of This Hormonal Condition Naturally?

PCOS Syndrome: Even while there is no permanent cure for PCOS, medication, practices, and dietary changes may help you manage the condition.

PCOS Syndrome: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a common gynaecological endocrine illness that affects women of reproductive age. Numerous symptoms, including infertility, insulin resistance, obesity, and skin issues, can result from it. Diabetes, hypertension, and mental problems are among the illnesses that PCOS-positive women are more likely to acquire.

When hormone levels are imbalanced, insulin rises beyond healthy levels. This results in lower levels of estrogen and higher levels of testosterone, an androgen hormone (naturally found in women but higher in women with PCOS). This can interfere with other hormones in the body that regulate ovulation, conception, and body weight.

HOW DIET IMPACTS YOUR PCOS SYMPTOMS?

Did you know that PCOS causes increased hunger pangs that lead to overeating and weight gain? This brings us to the PCOS diet, which includes higher protein, lower carbohydrates, and higher unsaturated fat or lower glycemic index. Certain foods that you could incorporate into your daily diet will help mitigate the effects of hormone imbalance.

Fibre-Rich Foods: According to the PCOS Nutrition Center, if you have PCOS, almost all the grains you consume should be whole grains since they contain fibre. Some whole-grain foods include Ezekiel bread, brown rice, whole-grain cereals, and oatmeal. High-Quality Protein: Good protein choices are raw seeds and nuts, quinoa, black beans, lentils and other beans, chickpeas, plain Greek yoghurt and eggs. Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids—such as flaxseed oil, ground seeds such as flax, sunflower, pumpkin, fish oil, water fish, chia seeds, walnuts, tofu, and avocado—can help lower testosterone. Another tip is to use extra virgin olive oil and/or organic coconut oil for cooking. Dark Leafy Greens And Fruits: Increase your intake of leafy greens and fruits to at least one portion a day. This can include kale, spinach, collard chard, dandelion, bok choy, peppers, carrots, apricots and fresh fruits—grapes, apples, or melons.

3 NATURAL HERBS AND SUPPLEMENTS FOR PCOS SYMPTOMS

Even while diet and lifestyle changes are the most important, the following nutrients could be a useful addition to your eating regimen.

Chaste Berry And Shatavari Extracts: Known as women’s herbs, chaste berry or vitex and shatavari are natural herbal supplements that help in improving fertility by stimulating the pituitary gland. These can also help balance the sex hormone levels in the body. While Vitex treats hormonal acne in females, which manifests along the jawline and chin, Shatavari helps the natural development of ovarian follicles, regulates the menstrual cycle, and revitalizes the female reproductive system. Spearmint Tea: One of the tastiest herbal teas, spearmint tea, can also help correct the excess testosterone. According to the preliminary findings of a study carried out in Turkey, drinking two cups of spearmint tea a day could reduce excess facial hair, and hair on breasts and stomach. Spearmint tea does this by reducing the excess androgen in women with PCOS. Vitamin D And Calcium: Vitamin D is required for proper absorption of calcium, and calcium in turn is needed for normal development of follicles each month. Some natural food sources of vitamin D include cod liver oil, salmon, tuna fish, fortified milk, fortified cereals, eggs, and cheeses. Sunlight also provides vitamin D. For women with high testosterone levels, the effects of calcium are reduced. Food sources that are high in calcium are kale, turnip, collard, and mustard greens, kelp and wakame seaweed.

