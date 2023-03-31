Home

PCOS Diet: 10 Best Foods For Women Suffering With PCOS

PCOS cannot be cured by a healthy diet ALONE, but it may help you maintain a healthy weight, reduce your chance of developing other diseases, and have improved symptoms.

PCOS Diet: Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormone disease that can appear at any point after puberty, but it is typically identified in women who are past the age of childbearing and are having trouble getting pregnant. Many health problems can result from the illness, with ovarian cysts, excessive hair growth, acne, chronic inflammation, and infertility being some of the most common. Women with PCOS have a significant likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes since the disorder frequently harms the body’s insulin levels. Nutrition is an essential component of managing PCOS, and by including the right foods in your diet, you can effectively control the symptoms.

10 BEST FOODS FOR WOMEN SUFFERING FROM PCOS

Dark Leafy Vegetables: Dark leafy greens like spinach, kale, arugula, collard greens, and others are high in fibre, which can help manage blood sugar, slow digestion, and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes. Moreover, these meals can reduce inflammation, which is a typical symptom in PCOS patients. Berries: Berries, such as blueberries and strawberries, are a rich supplier of antioxidants and are a wise addition to a PCOS diet that is anti-inflammatory and nutritious. Whole Grains: Consuming whole grains, such as quinoa, barley, 100% whole wheat bread, and brown rice, provides essential elements like fibre that are absent from their refined counterparts. Avocados: Avocados are a great source of fibre and healthy, unsaturated fats that can promote weight loss, improve satiation after meals, and help control blood sugar levels. Moreover, they reduce bodily inflammation. Nuts And Seeds: Walnuts, cashews, almonds, pecans, flaxseeds, and chia seeds are just a few examples of nuts and seeds that are rich in unsaturated fats. These good fats can assist in addressing insulin resistance difficulties if you have PCOS. Sweet Potatoes: Patients with PCOS are frequently advised to choose sweet potatoes over white potatoes. They are yet another food high in fibre that can be included as a part of a balanced PCOS diet. Fibre, a complex carbohydrate, aids in reducing blood sugar levels and slowing digestion. Tomatoes: Tomatoes are another food that is good for PCOS since they contain the antioxidant lycopene. Along with the vitamin C also present in tomatoes, lycopene helps the body fight off cell-damaging free radicals, which decreases inflammation. Green Tea: The antioxidants known as polyphenols, which are abundant in green tea and other caffeinated teas, help lessen the harmful effects of free radicals to fight inflammation. Broccoli And Cauliflower: Non-starchy veggies like broccoli and cauliflower offer a number of beneficial qualities that can help people with PCOS. Antioxidants, which shield cells from harmful free radicals and reduce inflammation, can be found in abundance in broccoli and cauliflower. Fatty Fish: Fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are necessary fats and an important component of a nutritious diet, include salmon, tuna, mackerel, and sardines. Many health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids include their ability to reduce the signs and symptoms of depression and anxiety, two conditions that are frequently experienced by people with PCOS.

