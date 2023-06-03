Home

PCOS Diet: 3 Expert Recommended Dietary Practices to Follow

PCOS comes bearing several entailments from lifestyle changes to dietary habits. Experts suggest few basic rule for diet intake when diagnosed with PCOS.

PCOS Diet: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a lifelong health condition that several women endure and have to live with. While there is no permanent cure for it, there are ways to manage it and learn to live with it. For the unversed, PCOS is a complex hormonal condition that impacts the reproductive system, causing irregular menstrual periods, elevated levels of androgens (male hormones), and various other symptoms.

The basic cause of PCOS revolves around insulin resistance which results in abnormal levels of female hormones and elevated androgen levels that interfere with normal ovarian function. Now, once diagnosed with the condition, one requires to make several lifestyle tweaks. Thre is no shadow of a doubt as to how lifestyle habits,m everyday routine determines the basic well-being of our body.

One must have a decent sleep cycle, good dietary practices, include exercise time in the routine etc. Speaking of diet, award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared some basic dietary habits that one may inculcate in their food routine to help with PCOS as a way to start with. It may be further enhanced and customised as per an individual’s bodily requirements.

PCOS Diet: 3 Basic Dietary Practises to Start With

1.Focus on a high-fiber diet (35-40 grams)

Eat more foods that are high in fiber seasonal fruits and vegetables, whole grains, and lentils. Because fiber slows down digestion which is effective at combating insulin resistance. Plus it also supports gut health and hormonal balance. Aim for 35-40 grams per day

2.Include Healthy fats

Having at-least 3-4 servings of healthy fats in your diet may help you feel more satisfied after meals, as well as tackle weight loss and other symptoms of PCOS.

Examples of healthy fats include soaked nuts, roasted seeds, avocado, olive oil, ghee, coconut oil

3.Get more Plant-based protein

Protein intake of 60-80 grams improves glucose and insulin response to a glucose load. It also increases feelings of fullness and may contribute to increasing postprandial thermogenesis as well as decreasing abdominal fat meal. Healthy plant-based protein includes lentils, chickpeas, amaranth, beans, nuts and seeds

These are just a few tips to start with. It is always better to consult your doctor to chart out a proper course of action to maintain a healthy and hearty life with PCOS.

