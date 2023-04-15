Home

PCOS Diet: These 5 Herbs and Spices From Your Kitchen Shelf Can Help Manage This Hormonal Condition

PCOS Diet: Managing this hormonal syndrome can be task but, with few things right off the kitchen shelf can help achieve it.

PCOS Diet Tips: Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is of the most common health problems in women. This condition creates hormonal imbalance, leads to facial hair growth and also can lead to development of cysts in ovaries. While this is not a curable condition, it surely can be managed and lived with if make certain changes in lifestyle habits. Dietary habits also come in place when talking about managing PCOS. According to celebrity nutritionist, Lovneet Batra, there are certain herbs and apices that may help with it. Herbs and spices not only tantalise your taste buds but also contribute to balancing hormonal disorders and help in maintaining overall health.

Adding THESE 5 herbs and spices to your diet can help you deal with your PCOS symptoms

Cinnamon extract improves insulin selectivity in women with PCOS. The procyanidins and polyphenols in cinnamon are responsible for the hypoglycaemic effect by stimulating the insulin signalling pathway. Taking cinnamon daily will help to normalize the menstrual cycle and effectively suppress PCOS Saffron is seen as a calming spice that helps combat anxiety and depression, a common effect of PCOS. It also helps reduce testosterone levels Shatavari helps in promoting normal development of ovarian follicles, regulates menstrual cycle and revitalizes the female reproductive system mainly due to its phytoestrogen (natural plant-based oestrogen). Pippali is a strong rejuvenator, carminative and antioxidant that combats free radical damage and prevents oxidation of healthy cells in the reproductive system. This herb helps to manage weight, improve insulin resistance, and balance hormone levels. Ashwagandha, help balance cortisol levels to improve stress and PCOS symptoms

So, ladies try managing symptoms of PCOS with these herbs and spices.

