PCOS Explained: How Does This Hormonal Condition Affect Overall Health?

Apart from reproductive system abnormalities, PCOS is associated with metabolic system abnormalities, particularly insulin resistance and obesity.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) affects millions of women worldwide. It is a complex hormonal condition that impacts the reproductive system, causing irregular menstrual periods, elevated levels of androgens (male hormones), and various other symptoms. While the condition primarily affects the reproductive system, its implications extend beyond gynecology, impacting metabolic health and overall wellbeing.

PCOS is estimated to occur in approximately 5 to 10 percent of women, making it one of the most common hormonal disorders among women of reproductive age. The basic cause of PCOS revolves around insulin resistance which results in abnormal levels of female hormones and elevated androgen levels that interfere with normal ovarian function. Understanding root cause is important as many women resort to cosmetic treatments without addressing the hormonal abnormalities which are responsible for all these symptoms.

Understanding PCOS

In a normal menstrual cycle, the brain, ovaries, and uterus follow a precise sequence of events every month leading to menstrual cycles. However, in women with PCOS, multiple small follicles accumulate in the ovaries, preventing ovulation and causing imbalances in estrogen, progesterone, LH, and FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) levels. This disruption leads to the characteristic symptoms of PCOS, such as irregular menstrual periods, increased growth of body hair, acne, obesity and difficulty in pregnancy.

Treatment for PCOS

The diagnosis of PCOS involves a comprehensive assessment of symptoms, blood tests, and a physical examination. Experts have established that a woman must meet two out of three criteria:

irregular menstrual periods caused by anovulation or irregular ovulation,

evidence of elevated androgen levels, and polycystic ovaries observed through pelvic ultrasound.

But before labelling a patient as PCOS, a thorough evaluation is crucial to rule out other potential endocrine disorders that mimic PCOS as treatment of other endocrine disorders is completely different as compared to PCOS.

How PCOS affects Overall Health?

Apart from reproductive system abnormalities, PCOS is associated with metabolic system abnormalities, particularly insulin resistance and obesity. Insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas to regulate blood glucose levels, can become elevated in women with PCOS. While PCOS primarily affects the reproductive system and metabolic health, it also impacts various aspects of a woman’s life. Some of these include:

This elevation, coupled with insulin resistance, can lead to prediabetes and an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, women with PCOS who are obese may face a higher risk of heart disease, thereby emphasizing the importance of maintaining ideal weight and tackling insulin resistance. Women with PCOS experience poor self esteem, which can contribute to a higher risk of mood disorders and psychiatric diseases in these individuals. Sleep apnea, a condition characterized by interrupted breathing during sleep, is also prevalent. Women with PCOS and can lead to fatigue, daytime sleepiness, and further metabolic complications.

If you suspect that you could be suffering from PCOS or have already been diagnosed, remember that you are not alone in this journey. PCOS can be challenging, but with the right support and management strategies, you can take control of your reproductive health, obesity and hair growth.

If you’re experiencing symptoms of PCOS or have concerns about your reproductive health or obesity, reach out to a healthcare professional specialized in it as long standing hormonal abnormalities can have serious health issues in the future.

