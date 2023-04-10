PCOS Symptoms: 5 Risk Factors That Trigger Hormonal Imbalance in Women

Home

Health

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common hormonal disorder that affects many women of reproductive age. It is characterized by an imbalance of hormones that leads to the formation of multiple cysts on the ovaries. These cysts can cause irregular periods, infertility, and other health issues. In this article, we will explore the causes and symptoms of PCOS.

Causes of PCOS:

The exact cause of PCOS is unknown, but there are several factors that may contribute to its development. These include:

Insulin Resistance: Insulin resistance occurs when the body’s cells become less responsive to insulin, which is a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. This can lead to high levels of insulin in the body, which can stimulate the ovaries to produce more androgens (male hormones).

Genetics: PCOS tends to run in families, suggesting that there may be a genetic component to the disorder.

Inflammation: Inflammation in the body can disrupt hormone levels and contribute to the development of PCOS.

Environmental Factors: Exposure to certain environmental toxins may also increase the risk of developing PCOS.

Symptoms of PCOS:

PCOS can cause a variety of symptoms, which can vary in severity from person to person. Some common symptoms include:

Irregular periods: Women with PCOS may have irregular periods or may skip periods altogether. Excess hair growth: PCOS can cause excess hair growth on the face, chest, and other parts of the body. Acne: PCOS can cause acne on the face, chest, and back. Weight gain: Women with PCOS may have difficulty losing weight or may gain weight easily. Infertility: PCOS is a leading cause of infertility in women. Mood changes: Women with PCOS may experience mood swings, depression, and anxiety. Sleep apnea: PCOS is associated with an increased risk of sleep apnea, which is a sleep disorder that causes pauses in breathing during sleep. High blood pressure: PCOS can increase the risk of high blood pressure and other cardiovascular problems.

PCOS is a complex disorder that can be challenging to diagnose and manage. If you are experiencing any of the symptoms of PCOS, it is important to speak with your healthcare provider. They can perform tests to confirm a diagnosis and work with you to develop a treatment plan that addresses your individual needs. While there is no cure for PCOS, there are many treatments available that can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life. With proper management, women with PCOS can live healthy, happy lives.

(By Dr. Sita Sharma, Senior Consultant- Fertility, Apollo Fertility, Amritsar)

