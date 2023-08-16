Home

Eating nuts as part of a healthy diet may be good for the heart. Nuts contain unsaturated fatty acids and other nutrients. And they're a great snack food — inexpensive, easy to store and easy to pack when you're on the go.

Peanuts For Heart Health: Experts have long concentrated on foods that are bad for heart health. However, a recent worldwide research, which was reported in the July 2023 issue of the European Heart Journal, discovered that undernutrition of preventive foods rather than a large intake of harmful foods is what actually causes heart problems. The study, which was conducted in 80 nations, discovered a link between a lower consumption of certain preventive foods and a greater rate of heart attacks and strokes. These items include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, full-fat dairy products, and fish.

The Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study high carbohydrate intake and low intake of fruits, vegetables and unsaturated fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats) were responsible for an increased risk of heart disease. People who consume peanuts, on average 4-5 peanuts/day, have a lower risk of having a cardiovascular disease compared to those who did not eat peanuts, according to the findings of the study published in the journal ‘Stroke’ of the American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association.

HOW ARE PEANUTS BENEFICIAL FOR YOUR HEART HEALTH?

Nutrients such as good fats, protein, fibre, vitamins E and B, minerals, and antioxidants are abundant in peanuts. Atherosclerosis, or the buildup of fatty deposits inside your arteries, is a condition brought on by high levels of LDL, or bad, cholesterol in your blood. Heart disease may develop from these deposits clogging the arteries leading to or within your heart. Did you know a variety of nuts, particularly the peanut, include healthful oils as well as protein and fibre that can help lower cholesterol? Monounsaturated fat, a heart-healthy form of fat that lowers LDL levels, is abundant in peanuts. Atherosclerosis may result from injury to the endothelium, the inner lining of your arteries. An amino acid called arginine and phenolic chemicals, which have antioxidant characteristics, may be found in peanuts and both of these substances work to preserve the endothelium. Incorporating peanuts into a meal helped maintain endothelial function, according to research on healthy, overweight males. Antioxidant properties in peanuts guard against oxidative damage, inflammation, and chronic disorders.

