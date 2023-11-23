Home

Peanuts in Winter: Embrace Mungfali Magic for a Healthy Pregnancy, Glowing Skin and More!

Why should peanuts be your go-to winter food this season? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares its tremendous benefits.

In winter, you must have seen one common sight of peanuts being sold everywhere. But have you wondered why? Why peanuts are the most popular selling foods during this time of the season? Well, the reason says they are considered the powerhouse of nutrients and offer several health benefits. Peanuts are high in fats, and proteins and protect us from a variety of illnesses. Moreover, its nutty taste and crunchy texture make it even more appealing. Experts vouch for it to be added to the winter diet for several health reasons. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra discussed about numerous benefits of peanuts. Let’s find out!

BENEFITS OF HAVING PEANUTS DURING WINTER

A protein power bank: Peanuts contain all the 20 amino acids in variable proportions and is the biggest source of the protein called “arginine”. Hunger maintenance: The type of healthy monounsaturated fat in peanuts may stimulate a hormone that helps to feel satisfied after consumption. Healthy Skin: Being rich in vitamin B3, and niacin, peanuts promote wrinkle-free skin, and keep all kinds of skin diseases at bay. It also helps in reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmented spots. Ward off cancer cells: The phytosterols in peanuts have been reported to reduce prostate tumor growth by over 40 % and cut the occurrences of cancer spreading to other parts of the body by almost 50 %. Like phytosterols, resveratrol has also been shown to cut off the blood supply to growing cancers and to inhibit cancer cell growth. Promote kid’s growth: Peanuts are abundant in high-quality protein, which supports muscle, promotes recovery after physical activity, and improves physical development. Helps in Alzheimer’s: Peanuts are high in niacin, resveratrol and vitamin E, which are influential in protecting against Alzheimer’s and age-related cognitive decline. Good for pregnant women: Folate is an important nutrient, especially during pregnancy since it reduces the risk of neural tube defects and Peanuts are a good source of folate.

