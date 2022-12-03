Menstruation: 5 Foods to Help You Reduce Period Bloating

Bloating, one of the first signs of menstruation, causes various body areas to feel tight or swollen in addition to the abdomen feeling heavy.

Menstruation: 5 Foods to Help You Reduce Period Bloating

Food For Period Bloating: When a woman experiences period bloating, it’s shortly before and during the first few days of her period. One to two weeks before a woman’s menstruation, she may experience a number of premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms, including bloating. Bloating can feel like swelling and weight gain that makes the stomach bulge, leading to uneasiness. According to Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, “Bloating is a common early symptom of menstruation that many women experience. It happens due to changes in progesterone and estrogen levels causing the body to retain more water and salt. The body’s cells become swollen with water, causing the feeling of bloating.” If you suffer from these monthly spells of bloating, try to include these 5 foods to aid you in reducing bloating, suggested by the nutritionist.

5 FOODS TO REDUCE PERIOD BLOATING

Ginger: Ginger is one of the best foods for period bloating as it has anti-inflammatory effects, which can soothe achy muscles. Ajwain: Thymol, a compound in ajwain, helps in secreting gastric juices and helping to alleviate gas, bloating and cramps Fennel Seeds: Fennel is a saviour for your digestive tract, as it contains a compound that relaxes passages in your gastrointestinal tract, allowing gas to pass and for bloating to subdue Jaggery: Jaggery might help reduce bloating because of the presence of high potassium and low sodium content in it. This helps to maintain the acid balance in the body cells, thereby providing relief from bloating Banana: Bananas are rich in B6 and in potassium, which prevents water retention and bloating and relieves cramping. When consumed, potassium aids in helping the kidneys flush out sodium, and this results in lowering blood pressure and decreasing bloating

You should constantly think more carefully about what you consume if you frequently crave unhealthy food. More processed food consumption can make symptoms worse during bloating.