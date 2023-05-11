Home

Period Pain: 3 Vitamins That Help in Getting Relieve From Menstrual Cramps

Nutritionist recommends women to include these 3 essential nutrients to lower menstrual pain and other symptoms.

During periods, women experience excruciating pain around the abdomen, lower back and thighs. This is because the muscle of your womb contract and relax to help shed the built-up lining. While some women experience pain, others also have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, headaches and diarrhoea. Certain over-the-counter products and home remedies surely help in alleviating menstrual pain. However, there are other nutritional tips that can turn effective and support your overall health during mensuration.

Award-winning, nutritionist Lovneet Batra discusses how to ease the pain and discomfort when you’re on your period. She recommends women to include these 3 essential nutrients in providing relief from cramps and other symptoms.

3 Essential Vitamins That You Should Eat to Help Ease The Menstrual Pain

MAGNESIUM: Low magnesium levels can lead to muscle tension and uterine cramping. It works by relaxing the smooth muscle of the uterus and by reducing the prostaglandins that cause period pain.

Pumpkin seeds/banana/amaranth/ragi/avocado are all good sources of magnesium VITAMIN D: Decreased calcium levels can lead to muscle spasms and contractions. Calciferol, or the active form of vitamin D (Vit D), plays a large role in regulating prostaglandin levels. In other words, calcium homeostasis, under the influence of Vit D levels, can effectively relieve dysmenorrhea.

Sunlight, a major source of Vitamin D

Mushrooms/egg yolk/salmon are also rich in vitamin D VITAMIN E: With its antioxidant properties, vitamin E inhibits the release of arachidonic acid (a fatty acid) and its conversion to prostaglandin—ultimately reducing period pain.

Sunflower seeds/peanuts/almonds/kiwi/broccoli/bell peppers are sources of vitamin E.

