Pineapple is a delicious tropical fruit that originated from South America. It has sharp spikes on the outside and soft on the inside. Pineapple has a sweet and sour taste. As summers are arriving and in this scorching heat we all crave something refreshing so, what can be a better option than pineapple to keep yourself hydrated during the hot summer days. Also Read - Mint Leaves: Rich in Vitamins, Great For Weight Loss, 10 Incredible Benefits of Adding Pudina to Your Diet

This healthy fruit has loads of health benefits it contains vitamin A, vitamin K, phosphorus, calcium, and zinc that can work wonders in fighting many diseases. There are many ways to enjoy this tropical fruit which you must not know. You can grill slices and serve them with meat, or you can toss frozen chunks into a smoothie. You can also serve it in a fruit chaat. Let’s move on to the benefits of this fruit. Also Read - Are You Eating Fake Ginger? Here’s How You Can Identify The Real Ginger

5 Impressive health benefits of pineapple: Also Read - Mira Rajput's Pregnancy Weight Loss Tips - How She Maintained That Bod After 2 Pregnancies

Helps in digestion:

Due to the rich source of bromelain, dietary fiber, and vitamin C in pineapple, it helps in food digestion.

Aids Weight Loss:

Pineapple is low in calories so whenever you feel hungry you can have few slices of this low-calorie fruit to keep you full for a really long time. Pineapple juice contains an enzyme called bromelain which helps in burning the belly fat.

Good for eyes:

This healthy fruit has a high source of vitamin C and several antioxidants that can aid in good vision.

Treats Acne:

Pineapple juice has loads of vitamin C and antioxidants that can treat acne, sun damage, and uneven skin toning.

Treats cold and cough:

This healthy fruit contains bromelain which can fight infections and kill bacteria.