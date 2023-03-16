Home

Pineapple Side Effects: 4 Dangers of Eating Ananas in Excess

Pineapple Side Effects: Consuming too much pineapple may come with adverse effects even in persons without an allergy or diabetes.

Side Effects of Pineapple: Pineapples have a pleasant flavour and might help you stay cool in the heat. This tropical fruit is packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are beneficial for boosting immunity. Pineapple is rich in nutrients and health-promoting elements like vitamin C, manganese, and digestive enzymes. However, consuming too many pineapples may result in a number of symptoms like heartburn and nausea. Serving sizes should be considered by diabetics in order to maintain stable blood sugar levels. According to Purdue University‘s horticulture department, the vitamin C – rich fruit should not be consumed unripe as it can cause severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

4 SIDE EFFECTS OF CONSUMING PINEAPPLES IN EXCESS:

The pineapple is rich in high glucose and sucrose content. Some people may have a blood sugar increase when consumed in excess. Blood sugar levels can be raised by the carbs included in most fruits. The carbohydrate content in a half cup of pineapple is 15 grams. The juice and stem of pineapples contain the enzyme bromelain. Our bodies’ reactions to this enzyme have been identified. While natural bromelain does not appear to be dangerous, it may make bleeding more likely if taken along with blood thinners. The gums and dental enamel may deteriorate as a result of the pineapple’s acidity. Moreover, it may result in oral cavities and gingivitis. This event happens as a result of our immune system mistaking the protein in pineapple for pollen or another allergy. Those who use pineapple juice should exercise caution. It could cause an uncomfortable stomach which is why one should NOT consume it on an empty stomach.

Disclaimer: This is just an informative piece, consult your doctor or nutritionist before making any major change in your diet.

