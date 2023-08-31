Pista Benefits: Diabetes to Gut Health, 6 Reasons Why You Should Add Pistachio Everyday

Home

Pista is a nutty dry fruit that upholds several health benefits we probably did not know about. Just like cashews and almonds, handful of pistachio everyday can serve us with a good health and how.

Apart from being delicious, pistachios are known to be highly nutritious with multiple health benefits. Adding them to your diet can not just keep you healthy but also protect you from various diseases. It is loaded with essential nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamins, calcium, phosphorus, thiamine, manganese and many others which promote an active lifestyle and contribute to a person’s overall well-being.

For A Healthy Heart: In today’s fast-paced life, it has become very crucial to maintain a healthy heart to stay active and fit. If you consume pistachios, they help you in lowering bad cholesterol levels in your body. It is loaded with plant sterols, amino acids and antioxidants which significantly improve the heart by preventing the blocking of arteries and the formation of blood clots and support your overall well-being. Improves Eye Health & Anti-inflammatory Properties: If you spend a lot of time looking at mobile or computer screens, then it is necessary to take proper care of your eyes. One way to do this is by adding pistachios to your diet. This gives you lutein and zeaxanthin which are very important for eye health. Also, pistachios carry ample amounts of monounsaturated fatty acids, vitamins A and E, zinc, calcium and magnesium which are helpful in lowering inflammation and improving bone and joint health as well. Helps In Weight Management: Pistachios are an ideal choice for snacks especially if you are trying to manage your weight. They keep you full for a longer time, resulting in better appetite control. They give your body ample energy, help you avoid overeating and maintain your weight within healthy limits. Controls Your Blood Sugar Levels: Pistachios help you control your blood sugar levels. They carry healthy fats, protein and fiber which are highly beneficial and those who have diabetes can consume it as a snack to manage their blood glucose levels effectively. In addition, including them in diet can help in managing hunger, lowering insulin and glucose levels and also preventing the risks of developing diabetes. Maintain Gut Health: As pistachios are rich in dietary fibre, they aid proper digestion and help you maintain good gut health. It supports digestion of proteins, fats and carbohydrates, and improves absorption of nutrients. Also, pistachios consist of healthy fats which promote absorption of fat-soluble vitamins and other nutrients and lead to a positive impact on your overall well-being.

Consider adding pistachios to your diet for its wide range of health benefits. Doing this can provide your body with essential nutrients and help you stay active and fit.

