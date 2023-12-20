Home

Pistachio Benefits: 6 Reasons That Makes This Dry Fruit Ideal Pre and Post Workout Snack

Pistachio Benefits: Looking for a healthy snack before and after your workout session? Here is why pistachio can be a good option.

Pistachio Benefits: Workout and diet goes hand in hand. Peope often wonder what could be a an ideal meal before and after a workout session. While there is a ready list that speaks of smoothies, fruits and other meals, another addition could be pistachios.

These little nutty delights serve several health benefits and make up for a good workout snack

The benefits of pistachios appear to be many, including their ability to maintain good health, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and lower the risk of health problems related to nutrition. Among different nuts, pistachios similarly give an equilibrium of supplements, like carbs, protein, amino acids, fats, and dietary fiber. As per the USDA Public Supplement Data set, they are rich in minerals like phosphorus, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc, copper, and sodium.

5 Incredible Health Benefits of Pistachio

Rich in antioxidants: Antioxidants in pistachios (lutein, beta-carotene, and tocopherol) help muscle recovery after intense exercise or games by fighting free radicals. As a recovery snack, these nuts are excellent. Help in Iron Absorption: As pistachios are high in copper, they can also help increase iron absorption into the body. Iron also assists with the production of new cells & hormones which promote muscle growth & repair. High in Protein Content: Pistachios are a great post-workout snack because they contain 6 grams of protein per serving, which prevents muscle tissue damage. Rich in Potassium: Potassium is abundant in these nuts, containing 512 mg for each 50 g serving which is comparable to potassium in a portion of a banana. During intense training, potassium is lost in sweat & this is an important electrolyte required for several processes, including sweat, nerve functioning, glycogen and fluid management, and blood pressure. Amino Acids: Pistachios are also a rich source off L-arginine, an amino acid required in building proteins and a precursor for nitric oxide that helps dilate blood vessels and improve blood flow. Thus, nutrients are delivered to the muscles more quickly during exercise, assisting in recovery and waste product removal. Low-Calorie Delights: These nuts are low in calories yet high in proteins contrasted with different nuts. They even contain more essential amino acids in greater quantities. In this way, pistachios keep you full longer giving you energy, and helping in work out for the longer term if consumed as a pre-exercise snack.

Pistachios can be an ideal pre or post-exercise snack. They can be used to garnish salads, as a snack, as a topping in desserts, and even in baking. You can make pistachio butter, and add sliced kernels to breakfast cereals, porridge, and smoothie bowls. There are plenty of ways to consume pistachios. Backing up why these nutty delights are healthy snacking options, ace badminton player and brand ambassador of American Pistachios PV Sindhu says, “In the world of sports, every detail counts. That’s why I choose California pistachios – they’re nutrient-dense and support overall health and performance.”

Pistachios contain essential nutrients that reduce inflammation and allow faster recovery. But make sure you have your carbs and hydration in place if you are doing a long workout. Pistachios carry protein benefits but if you are lifting heavy weights try to have it with a post-workout protein smoothie or milkshake.

